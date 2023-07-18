The Scotts Bluff County Board of Equalization began hearing property valuation protests on Tuesday, July 18.

With around 700 protests filed, the board plans to work from 9 a.m. to as late as 9 p.m. throughout the week in order to complete their task by its July 25 deadline.

Based on guidance from Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen, the board previously scheduled additional dates for valuation protests in late July and early August. At its regular meeting on July 17 the board received new information that extending past the July 25 deadline would not be possible, meaning that all protest hearings must be held before or on that date.

Protest hearings will be held starting at 9 a.m. daily on July 18, 19, 20, 21, 24 and 25. Hearings will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Understanding the process of property valuation and protest hearings Recent meetings of the county’s board of commissioners have indicated that more than 700 pro…