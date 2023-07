The City of Scottsbluff Transportation department would like to advise the public that West 20th Street from Avenue N to Avenue X will be closed on Monday.

The closure to traffic will begin at 7:30 a.m., Monday, July 17 until approximately 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 19th , due to street repair. Detours will be in place and we appreciate your patience and use of alternate routes during this repair work.