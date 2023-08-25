Scotts Bluff County commissioners recently held a series of meetings to workshop the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and set its property tax request. Preliminary results of the work sessions saw the county’s proposed tax rate go down in comparison to the previous fiscal year through a series of cuts in various departments.

Commissioners weighed budget decisions during meetings which took place on Monday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 24. The Star-Herald has broken down some of the key points from the board’s budgeting process, beginning with how some of the numbers used as goalposts by the board are calculated.

What is ‘real growth,’ and how does it affect property tax rates?

Scotts Bluff County saw its overall taxable value rise by about 9% (from $3.26 billion to $3.61 billion from 2022 to 2023. Of that increase, $16.62 million is considered “real growth value,” meaning it's the result of improvements to real property, annexation of real property by the county, etc.

That real growth value is divided by the county’s prior year total real property valuation of $3.02 billion to determine its “real growth percentage” of 0.55%. That percentage, plus 2 percentage points, yields a maximum allowed 2.55% incrase in the county's property tax request without having to provide justification to taxpayers.

A tax-request boost exceeding 2.55% would require representatives from the county to attend a joint public hearing scheduled for Sept. 20 and explain to the taxpayers why the additional revenue is necessary. Pink postcards are sent to affected taxpayers, leading County Board members to refer to the joint hearing as the “pink postcard meeting.”

What were the County Board’s budget goals?

Avoiding the joint public hearing was one of four goals for the budget season outlined in a statement by District 3 board member Charlie Knapper during a work session on Aug. 24. Those goals were: “Lower the levy (property tax rate), no pink postcards, no bonding, and give raises.”

The "raises" in question were a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all county employees to compensate for factors such as inflation.

Those goals received some pushback from the county’s management accountant, Lisa Rein, who cautioned the board against taking “drastic steps backwards” in terms of the county’s services.

Rein cited maintenance and payments for recent projects like the detention center and communications center as examples of the county’s responsibilities that cannot be done halfway.

“We have to sustain these things, and you have to do it in a way of excellence,” Rein said.

Board Chairman Ken Meyer and District 2 Commissioner Russ Reisig brought up rising costs and the need for the county to continue its operations when considering Rein’s suggestion to maintain the previous year’s property tax request and explain the necessity of the choice at the joint public hearing.

“If we do exceed, if we do have to send out a pink card, are any of us afraid to explain to our constituents why we’re at where we’re at?” Meyer asked the board.

The idea was rejected by District 5 County Board member Mark Harris. “I’d be happy to stand up and say ‘I didn’t vote for that and we didn’t have to do it.’ That’s what I would say.”

District 1 Commissioner Mike Blue said he had some hesitation about the amount of cutting that would be required to avoid the joint public hearing.

“Getting our budget in line may affect services also," he said. "What services are we willing to reduce? Because I’d like to maintain the same standards of service. Bringing our budget to what we think is in line definitely could have an effect on the services we provide our constituents.”

How did the County Board accomplish those goals?

Despite their concerns, commissioners continued their efforts to cut the county’s budget and eventually accomplished the four established goals. This was accomplished through various methods and reductions made to multiple departments.

One large cut was made at the County Board's regularly scheduled Aug. 21 meeting and affected the county’s transit department.

Public transit manager Curt Richter had appeared before the board multiple times in the last year to present components of a plan to expand the county’s public transportation services and even construct a transit hub that would connect to neighboring counties.

In trimming the transit department budget, funding for a study related to the expansion project was removed. This elimination, in conjunction with comments from Knapper and Harris concerning a lack of interest in expansion, leave the fate of the project uncertain.

“I’m not so excited about growing a county tax-funded business,” Harris said. “I feel it’s enough.”

Another department budget the board looked to cut significantly was roads and bridges, initially asking Highway Superintendent Steve Baird if he could possibly cut up to $800,000 from his budget.

Baird informed the board that such significant cuts would mean failure to complete several projects that are on the table, including the repair of at least one high-traffic bridge.

Eventually, commissioners decided to move around $500,000 of capital improvement funds into the road budget to help offset its costs. Baird also found additional savings by eliminating an open assistant's position within his department and trimming $50,000 from his chip sealing fund for the year due to the work already being completed.

Another major cut was made when the board decided to decrease the county’s cash reserves by more than $200,000. Additional reductions were made in smaller increments, such as lowering individual line items in the public defender’s budget.

After a request by commissioners, the Sheriff's Office reduced its budget by around $63,000 and cut another $40,000 cut from the communication center.

At the end of the final work session, the county’s tax request had been reduced to $13.39 million, which translates to a property tax rate of around 37 cents per $100 of taxable value. Last year’s tax rate for Scotts Bluff County government was 40.47 cents per $100.