The Scottsbluff City Council began discussions on the upcoming fiscal year budget Tuesday, the first step in a multi-step process leading to the creation of the city's yearly budget.

City Manager Kevin Spencer presented the proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year to Mayor Jeannie McKerrigan and council members Matt Salomon, Betsy Vidlak and Angela Scanlan.

The council also heard a presentation from Andrew Ross, director of the Nebraska Municipal Power Pool (NMPP) about the potential restructuring of utility rates in the city. Ross presented findings from a study of the city's electric, water and sewage facilities.

While the city has operated on a 3% annual rate increase across the board under the current system, Ross's findings were that in the coming years those increases would be insufficient. He proposed rate increases of 5.6% for wastewater and 3.5% for water rates respectively.

"Utilities are (the city's) largest business in town," Ross said .

The proposed restructuring also included the addition of a fixed monthly charge for infrastructure access as well as lower minimums to see charges for water use.

Even under the proposed rate increases water and sewage utility rates in Scottsbluff were still below the average for municipalities surveyed, according to information presented to the council.

An example provided by Ross of what increases could look like was based on the rates of a household that used 8,000 gallons of water a month, perceived to be the high end of household monthly use.

Under the current system, the resident's monthly water bill would be $19.70. Under the proposed system it would rise to $24.70.

Spencer presented the proposed 2024 budget to council members, which he said included capital projects and anticipated new hires. Capital projects such as the recently approved Paving District No. 314 and Sanitary Sewer District No. 167 were among the projects slated for in the budget.

While those projects will initially be covered by the city, the funds will be repaid by the property owners that benefit from the improvements within 15 years for the paving district and 10 years for the sanitary sewer district. Property owners also have the option to pay the expenses off sooner.

The proposed budget also had funds for the hire of a director for the parks department as well as a recreation director. Spencer and the council felt there was a need for the positions to be filled as the city has been without a parks Director for an estimated five years.

Other capital projects included improvements to the city hall lobby and the council chambers, which Spencer said had started to become outdated.

"(The council chamber) is not as professional as it could be," he said.

Spencer also discussed the allocation of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds in the proposed budget including a request for proposal for a comprehensive plan for the city and possible improvements to the Cleveland Field facilities.

"Using ARPA funds for the parks is a good idea, that's what drives people to the community," McKerrigan said.

The City of Scottsbluff received $2.6 million through ARPA funds. Under federal requirements, money must be allocated by December 2024 and spent December 2026.

Spencer said, "This is an opportunity to bring our parks up to what they should be.'

Tuesday's budget session was the first step in a long process that will continue through the coming two months. On Aug. 20, the city receives property valuations and is able to plug those values into the proposed budget.

The proposed budget must then be presented at three council meetings, one of which must be a public hearing separate from normal meetings.