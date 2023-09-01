The Scottsbluff City Council will meet to hold its annual budget hearing at noon on Sept. 5 at City Hall. The meeting will be conducted so that the council can hear public input on the proposed budget.

The council is also planning to lower the city's mill levy to account for the increases in property valuations, according to City Manager Kevin Spencer. Under the proposed changes, the rate would decrease from .216 to .2046, equating to roughly a half-cent decrease per $100 of assessed value.

The meeting will be held at noon to comply with statutes that require the meeting to be open ended. The meeting cannot end until everyone who wishes to speak has been heard.

Spencer moved the meeting up because he was concerned that they would be forced to either end the meeting early or run into the time allotted for that evening's regular city council meeting, which is scheduled at 6 p.m.

In a letter included in the budget packet, Spencer explained that many of the expenditure items in the proposed budget are carried over from the previous year's budget. This was caused by a number of delays in projects caused by supply chain issues according to the letter.