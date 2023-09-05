Members of the Scottsbluff City Council heard input and comments from the public on the proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year during a budget hearing Tuesday.

The hearing represents another step in the lengthy process to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan outlined some of the more important items in the budget including funding for projects like a 20th Street mill and overlay project as well as expenses for cost of living adjustments for the police and fire departments.

The proposed line items also included some projects that would carry over from the 2023 fiscal year since they will not be completed before the new budget takes effect at the end of September.

These included up to $500,000 for improvements to City Hall, $300,000 for improvements to the 23 Club baseball facilities and $400,000 to replace the HVAC system at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Supply chain issues have continued to plague city projects and slowed progress due to difficulty purchasing the materials needed for their completion or even just ordering new equipment.

"We've had trouble spending money," City Manager Kevin Spencer said. "We couldn't get police cars, they cancelled our orders. So those are the type of carrying over projects that we're talking about."

While there was not much participation from the public, one citizen joined the conversation and asked the council questions about the budget and what the city planned to spend money on. The conversation developed into a discussion about what challenges the city is facing and what officials are trying to do to combat them.

This included questions about the money allocated to improve the facilities at City Hall. At a budget work session in July, Spencer discussed the importance of the changes to bring facilities in the building and the council chambers specifically up to professional standards.

He reiterated that point at the hearing.

"We would like to do some work on the lobby and also improve the technology in the council chambers here. We haven't done anything to this building until last year when we upgraded the HVAC system," Spencer said.

He was also careful to point out that while there was $500,000 budgeted for the improvements, he did not believe the project would cost that much.

"I wouldn't anticipate that we would ever spend $500,000 on the improvements of this building, (the budget) does give us the authority to do that, but any improvement or project that's made would come before council," he said.

Conversation also turned toward Riverside Discovery Center and the council's commitment to the continued funding of the facility. A citizen asked the council's liaison to the RDC, council member Jordan Colwell, how long they planned to continue funding the zoo, to which Colwell responded, "Hopefully, forever."

Council member Angela Scanlan said she felt the same way and that the zoo was worth more than the money it could bring in.

"Much like having a municipal swimming pool, the zoo is not exactly a cash cow. It's meant to improve our community to offer something for young people and to bring tourism," she said.