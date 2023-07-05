The Scottsbluff City Council passed several measures Monday, most of them pertaining to the city purchasing a property on 10th Street near 14th Avenue and Veterans Park.

The property sits over the Scottsbluff Drain, and in a joint effort with the county the city has been trying to purchase properties along the drain. The two entities have been trying to consolidate the land to control more of the drain’s path.

The property was originally purchased by Oswaldo and Lucia Beraun. They purchased the lot with the intention of building a house. However, because of the drain, their building permits were denied.

“Once Mr. Beraun realized he couldn’t do anything with the property, he brought it to the city’s attention to sell it,” said Director of Development Services Zach Glaubius.

After a short discussion, the council authorized City Manager Kevin Spencer to purchase the land.

“The city and the county have been acquiring properties along the Scottsbluff Drain so that one day when we have them we can daylight that and it’ll make our maintenance a whole lot easier,” Spencer said of the acquisition.

“Daylighting” refers to the exposure of underground utility lines and pipes. Consolidation of property along the drain would make this work much easier and decrease the difficulty of maintenance along the line.

Also Monday, the council also approved the replat of a property on Karubos Road to include a larger area of property, the only measure unrelated to the property on 10th Street