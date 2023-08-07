Scottsbluff city council approved the forgiveness of $25,000 in Community Development Block Grant loans to help move along the sale of the Lincoln House property in downtown Scottsbluff.

Gary Stenson, chief manager of GLS Properties, LLC. said his group had been trying to sell the property to another developer, but prospective buyers were reluctant to buy a property saddled with debt.

"We've been trying to market Lincoln House for several years, there's very few buyers for rural development projects with all the restrictions," he said.

David Pace, vice president at Inner Pacific Advantage Asset Management LLC., represented the potential buyers and spoke about their experience developing similar projects. The developers are based out of Oregon and provided the city council with a portfolio of similar projects they have completed. Lincoln House would be the company's first property in Nebraska.

Inner Pacific plans to renovate some of the facilities including structural renovations to the building. They are committed to maintaining the property's status as affordable housing.

The property is currently designated for low and moderate income families and can only rent to tenants making 60% or less of the median income. Under the USDA's Rural Development Section 515, grants and low-interest loans are awarded to develop affordable housing.

Currently, the property is required to remain as affordable housing until 2029.

"Our hope would be, if it's aligned with the city's intention, in terms of having affordable housing like this unique building, we'd like to keep it that way for a much longer period of time than it is currently restricted today to be," said Pace.

Councilmember Betsy Vidlak said she felt it was important to maintain the affordable status of the apartments due to the high demand in the area.

"We don't have other housing stock available," she said. "I think it would put some people out of housing if we didn't have that available to them."

In other action, the council extended the city's agreement with League Association of Risk Management for another year to maintain a 5% discount on their rates. LARM is the city's insurance provider through a collective of other municipalities in Nebraska and some surrounding areas.

Spencer explained that if the city would have declined the three-year agreement, it would have had a two-year agreement as on option, with a 4% discount.

The city council also awarded a three-year contract to Bee Line Services Inc. through a bidding process for the police department's tow Services. The contract essentially operated as an extension of Bee Line's current contract, which expired July 31.

The company did lower some of their rates and fees including on their tows outside of business hours. Under the previous contract, they charged the city $150 per tow which will drop to $100 per tow under the new contract, the same rate for tows during business hours.

The City council continued an agreement with Scotts Bluff County to contract services to Pictometry International Corp. Pictometry uses aerial photography for satellite imaging and mapping of an area.

Under the agreement, the county is divided into a number of sections, of which the City of Scottsbluff only pays for the ones that fall within the city limits.

Finally, the council contracted engineering services from M.C. Schaff & Associates Inc. for Paving District No. 314 and Sanitary Sewer District No. 167. The projects have slowly been advancing and have been discussed at recent council meetings.