Scottsbluff City Council approved measures to raise wages and make changes to the employment contracts of the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments Tuesday evening. The police department received wage increases while the fire department, which had more on the table for negotiation, also received changes to its pay scale.

The city negotiated with the fire department's union to reach an agreement that included increases in wages for fire captains at 2%, fire lieutenants at 4% and firefighters at 6%.

Fire Chief Tom Schingle said he felt that the two entities had reached a fair agreement.

"It sounded like negotiations went really well," Schingle said. "Both sides came to an agreement and are pretty pleased with the way things went. So I'd say it's good for both sides, the city and the union."

He said that the measures may help with recruitment, as the department has an opening from the recent retirement of a 26-year lieutenant.

"We had a lieutenant who retired after 26 years which is pretty exciting, that doesn't happen very often with as small as we are so that was great," said Schingle, "but obviously we need to replace him, so hopefully we can recruit."

The police department also saw an increase in wages as officer pay was increased by 5% to remain in line with industry standards. Negotiations between the city and the police union were handled by City Attorney Kent Hadenfelt, as City Manager Kevin Spencer is also the police chief.

Wage increases were determined through a study of an array of cities agreed upon by both parties. From there, extreme outliers in wages were removed from the survey and the remaining cities were averaged out.

Negotiations centered around finding an agreeable number that fell between 98% and 102% of the adjusted average in the survey.

"We always try to keep them in that 98% to 102%," Spencer said. "It's even been our theory at times that these guys are busy and they do work that is worthy of near the 102%."

The council also recognized outgoing finance director Liz Loutzenhiser for her time working for the city.

"We just wanted to thank you for all your years of service. You've done such a great job. You've kept us in great financial condition and they will definitely miss you," Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan told Loutzenhiser.

Loutzenhiser has worked with the city in one capacity or another for the past decade and is departing to take a finance job in the private sector.

The Council also waived the third reading of a measure for the sale of bonds to fund road improvements in the city. The measure had its first reading at a previous city council meeting.

Spencer said he had meant to request that the additional readings be waived at the previous council meeting so that they could lock in the interest rates on the bonds before they rose. Council voted to waive the third reading and approve the measure which would allow the sale of up to $4.2 million in bonds.

The council also heard a second reading of an ordinance to allow discontinuance of service to water customers who allowed their meters to freeze due to negligence and had not paid the balance for the repairs.

Officials noted that the city repairs meters that have frozen or malfunctioned due to mechanical failures at no charge to customers.

The council heard several first readings at the meeting as well including the first reading of the city's fiscal 2024 budget ordinances, which will be read again at the Sept 18 meeting and the Sept 25 special meeting.

There was also the first reading of ordinances restructuring the city's billing for utility services which would raise rates for a significant portion of customers, and a measure exceeding the allowable growth and basic allowable growth limits for the upcoming fiscal year.

The measure would effectively raise the limit that the city could raise its tax levy, although Loutzenhiser stressed that it was very unlikely the city would ever need to use the measure except in the event of a severe financial crisis.