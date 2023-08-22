The Riverside Discovery Center will soon be the home to two new lions, its director revealed Monday to the Scottsbluff City Council.

Riverside Discovery Center Executive Director Desirée Drane-Davison told the council about the recent developments at the zoo during an annual report.

"The Species Survival Plan businesspeople and the Omaha zoo had contacted up about taking a couple lions, but it's hot," Drane-Davison said. "We're not going to move anybody yet, and we have some work to do where we're going to put the lions."

Generally, she said, zoos avoid moving animals during the summer months as the heat and travel in truck and on roadways can be a dangerous combination. Drane-Davison said that by the time the improvements to the enclosure were made it will have cooled off enough for the lions to be moved.

She expected their arrival to be within a couple months. The zoo has been without lions since the December 2020 death of Apollo, who came with his brother Zeus in 2001. Zeus died in 2015.

Drane-Davison also spoke about about other recent developments at the zoo. There were a number of updates about improvements to animals' habitats and zoo facilities.

The zoo has seen recent improvements following some recommendations received by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. One example being the organization wanted to see changes to the bobcat enclosure, including more sleeping options and changes to the doors.

"AZA came out to visit in June and they gave us a page and a half (of recommendations), and we managed to knock out everything from the 2017 and the 2010 issues that were still hanging over our heads," Drane-Davison said.

The RDC has seen strong visiting numbers as well with just under 37,000 visitors for the 2023 fiscal year. They are also fully staffed working with an almost completely new crew.

Although the facility is fully staffed, Drane-Davison said she was always looking for extra help when City Manager Kevin Spencer asked if she had any need for volunteers.

"Please come volunteer, absolutely, I've got lots of things for you to do," she said.

In other news, the council heard first readings on two ordinances. The first of which would amend the water service ordinances to allow for discontinuance of service if customers were delinquent on payment for repairs to meters.

It was made clear that payment was only required for repairs if the meter had broken due to negligence from the customer, like failing to take measures to prevent freezing in the winter months.

The second of the two ordinances that were read would authorize the issuance of municipal bonds to fund upcoming road projects. Both ordinances will be decided upon at later council meetings.

Projects for Paving District 314 and Sanitary Sewer District 167 also moved forward as the council authorized Mayor Jeannie McKerrigan to allocate money from the debt services fund for the projects.

The council also approved two permits from Flyover Brewing Co. for the brewery to hold a private party on Sept. 3, similar to their Flyover Days celebration recently.

"This is kind of a repeat of our anniversary part that we did last month, it actually stemmed from that," Flyover Brewing Co. co-owner Andrea Margheim.

The permits include the closure of 19th street from the alley to Broadway and a special designated liquor license for the event. Flyover Brewing will be closed with the event not open to the public.