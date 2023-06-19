The City of Scottsbluff and the owners and operators of a metal fabrication company re-negotiated an economic development assistance agreement approved by the Scottsbluff City Council during its meeting Monday.

Members of the Scottsbluff City Council approved the restatement of an LB 840 agreement with Prime Metals. According to information provided in the Scottsbluff council materials, the business reported it had seen some setbacks in recent months including the loss of a major account, and both parties felt that the agreement had to be amended. The agreement had been made in years prior, however, following the setbacks that Prime Metals faced the city stepped in to make some changes.

City Manager Kevin Spencer said, “We created a new agreement that superseded all the other agreements. … There’s an interest rate associated with the payback now. The job credits pretty much stayed the same but we’re going to be a little more active in this agreement.”

Prime Metals primarily works with HVAC ducts and operates out of an office in Gering. The original agreement included a grant of $500,000 as well as an additional $250,000 available later for Prime Metals to build an office in Scottsbluff ,as well as job credits for the jobs it produced within the city limits.

The disbursement was awarded from the fund created by Legislative Bill 840, which created a fund for economic development in the area.

The Scottsbluff office ran into setbacks as the business fell into hard times and was forced to close some of the jobs they had produced. With the grant restated and the city more involved in administration of the funds to Prime Metals, there is a chance that the agreement will still be fulfilled.

Spencer said of the company’s fulfillment of the agreement that the city was “hopeful that they will.”

The council also approved a bid for Adams Electric Services to take on the installation of Musco Lighting for the 23 Club baseball organization. The Adams Electric Services’ bid was accepted at $301,589, significantly lower than the engineer’s estimate at $360,000 as well as the only other bid which was placed at $911,885.

Through several public hearings and public input, the council also approved a number of liquor licenses for recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission as well including a sale and catering liquor license for Sweet V’s, who recently opened a new location on First Avenue.

During public input, the council voted to grant a community festival permit to Friends of the Midwest Theater for the Bringing Back the Lights to Broadway Celebration. The permit includes approval for vendors as well as street closure of the 1700-1800 block of Broadway. The celebration is slated to take place on July 10 at the Midwest Theater. Organizers said the event will have drinks served by Powerhouse on Broadway, who were approved for a special designated liquor license for the celebration as well.

Scottsbluff City Council will meet again July 3.