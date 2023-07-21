The Scotts Bluff County Board of Equalization began hearing property valuation protests on Tuesday, July 18 and will continue throughout the weekend and into next week.

The Star-Herald sat in on several hearings held on the morning of Friday, July 21 to gather key takeaways for property owners that can help them understand the valuation and protest processes and prepare to participate in future years.

Scottsbluff and Gering both received blanket valuation increases of 15%

Although multiple protestors made valuation requests that would either keep their property value the same as in the previous year or even lower it, few of these requests were approved by the board. This is due to an increase in valuation on improvements across both Scottsbluff and Gering.

Interim assessor Mark Loose said that this increase was necessary to keep values in both communities compliant with the 92%-100% market value accuracy range that assessors are allowed within statute.

“All of Scottsbluff got a 15% increase just like all of us in Gering got 15% across the board in order for the level of value to fall between 92(%) and 100%,” Loose said. “They were both low, so the assessor decided to go 15% on improvements.”

A certified sale price or appraisal of a property can hold for up to two years

One Scottsbluff couple moved to the area from out of state in 2022 and purchased a home through a realtor. When it was discovered that the sale was closed less than two years ago, the Board of Equalization immediately approved an assessment matching the sale price.

“If you’re within two years of a recent sale, that sale price will hold,” board chair Ken Meyer told the property owner.

A similar principle was applied to a home on Enterprise Drive for which the homeowners held a recent certified appraisal. Since the purpose of an appraisal is to determine the fair market value of a home, the board accepts them as credible proof of the home’s value for up to two years after the appraisal’s completion.

Valuation comes down to more than just square footage

Although the size of a home or property is an important piece in the valuation process, it is not an end-all, be-all defense for the value of that property. The assessor and the Board of Equalization take many other factors into consideration when determining a property’s value, such as improvements, recent sales and the value of comparable properties.

Many property owners also discovered that the assessor’s office records of their own property or of their comparable properties were incomplete or outdated. Reasons for these discrepancies included remodeling done without a permit filed at city offices, resulting in the lack of a new inspection and improvements made that are not visible through Pictometry or other methods that only view the building’s exterior.

The assessor and the board recommended that property owners check the specifications given for their property and ensure that they are updated and accurate. If not, the property owner can contact the assessor’s office and request an inspection of the property.

Market value is whatever someone is willing to pay for property

When it comes to the valuation of property within the state of Nebraska, the number one factor has always been property sales. Both property owners and board members opined that there are an increasing number of out-of-state buyers who are willing to pay more for property in the county than what the properties are worth.

“Nebraska is a market value state,” board vice chair Mark Harris said. “As the market goes up, your valuation will go up regardless of whether they’re from Colorado, California, Florida or wherever else. Whatever they’re selling for is going to drive up that price, and that’s valuation.”