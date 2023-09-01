To probably no one’s surprise, the local governments serving Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown will have notably larger total taxable property values to work with in setting their 2023-24 budgets this next month.

But there’s a positive flip side — at least for the moment — for property owners whose individual taxable values leapt in June.

The Star-Herald’s second tax-tracker chart of this year’s “budget season” shows that those higher total valuations — ranging from nearly 8% to 12.4% for 11 local governments in the three cities — will largely blunt the impacts of significant boosts in property owners’’ individual 2023 valuations.

Accordingly, 2023-24 tax requests by those local governments will once more decide whether or how much actual property tax bills in December go up.

The newspaper’s first projected gross 2023 tax bills applied June’s new individual taxable values to 2022 budget and tax data for three similarly aged and valued three-bedroom homes, one each in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. Two of the homes were built in 1959, the other in 1963.

If none of the other 2022 figures would have changed, two of the homes would have been in line for double-digit percentage increases in gross tax bills.

But as an Aug. 11 Star-Herald story also stated, total taxable values were bound to go up substantially in light of the broad advances in local valuations.

That produces larger total “tax bases” from which local governments can collect property taxes to cover what they can’t finance from other sources of income.

That part of the Panhandle’s 2023 property tax equations was finalized by county assessors Aug. 21, after the region’s county boards heard individual valuation protests.

So now that all the 2023 valuation factors are known, here’s where projected gross tax bills stand for the Star-Herald’s sample homes:

The Scottsbluff home, located in the Westmoor neighborhood, saw its projected gross tax increase slashed from 13.3% to 3.4% once total taxable values were factored in.

The owners of a home near Gering’s Legion Park experienced much the same, seeing an initial 13.8% boost knocked down to just 1.9%.

Finally, a home in west Terrytown now is looking at a 2.7% gross tax cut — compared with an 8.1% increase based just on its individual valuation — should none of its eight local governments change its tax request from 2022-23.

With that, the stage shifts to local government meeting rooms.

Nebraska’s property tax consumers have until Sept. 30 to adopt final 2023-24 budgets and submit them to the state auditor’s office. Their tax requests will determine the actual property tax rates on which 2023 taxes will be collected.

Budget hearings and votes are planned starting Tuesday for the three city governments and two school districts, Scotts Bluff County and its agricultural society, the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Educational Service Unit 13, the North Platte Natural Resources District and the Western Community College Area.