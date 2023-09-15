Trajectories for next year’s gross property tax bills in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown didn’t change much as local governments’ first three 2023-24 budgets were finalized this week.

The 2023 tax request for Scottsbluff Public Schools, adopted Monday, is the first from the cities’ half-dozen major tax consumers factored into the Star-Herald’s “tax tracker” of sample homes across the communities.

Also included in the newspaper’s third report this “budget season” are tax requests approved Monday by the Scotts Bluff County Agricultural Society and Wednesday by the Western Nebraska Regional Airport board.

Four more local governments serving the immediate Scottsbluff-Gering area, led by Gering Public Schools, are scheduled to adopt their budgets next week. All three city governments and Scotts Bluff County will follow suit during September’s last week.

State law says local governments must submit approved budgets to the state auditor’s office by Sept. 30. Tax requests that differ from their 2022-23 amounts must be finalized by Oct. 13 so county boards can set final rates on or after Oct. 20.

This week’s trio of completed budgets made no more than about $10 worth of difference in the Star-Herald’s interim projections of 2023 gross tax bills for its three sample homes. The impacts of state property tax credits will be shown in this series’ last installment.

As noted in previous “tax tracker” stories, the newspaper chose one three-bedroom home apiece, of similar ages and taxable values, in Scottsbluff’s Westmoor neighborhood, near Gering’s Legion Park and in west Terrytown.

As local governments make their 2023 valuation and taxing decisions, our projection updates that figure in order from its 2022 level — the better to show whether that decision tends to drive each home’s eventual tax bill higher or lower.

Those overall trends are bound to differ for each home, given that each city has its own government and budget and Gering and Terrytown are both served by Gering’s school district.

With those reminders, let’s see where interim gross tax bills stand for each of our sample homes:

Home 1 (Scottsbluff): The Westmoor home, built in 1959, is the only one to be affected by all three budgets and tax requests finalized this week.

Its projected tax increase for 2023-24 ticked downward, from 3.4% to 3.3%, after the Scottsbluff school board approved a budget that cuts the district’s tax request by 0.7% for 2022-23.

As K-12 schools usually account for the majority of property tax bills, the board’s Monday vote likely heads off a major tax increase for the Westmoor home — even though its 2023 taxable value leapt 13.3% to $131,170.

Home 2 (Gering): Even so, Home 1’s interim tax bill dropped by just $1.84 due to higher tax requests by the two countywide local governments that also nudged gross tax projections upward south of the North Platte River.

The Legion Park-area home, built in 1963, saw its taxable value jump 13.8% to $132,225. It saw its projected 2023 gross tax increase grow from 1.9% to 2.3% after factoring in the tax requests from the airport and county fair boards.

On the other hand, both tax consumers claim tiny slices of the local property tax pie: 1.8% to 1.9% for the airport (depending on the city) and 0.4% for the ag society.

Home 3 (Terrytown): The west Terrytown home, also built in 1959, remains in line thus far for a gross tax cut. But its size shrank from 2.7% to 2.4% as a result of the combined growth in the airport and fair board tax requests.

This home has the highest 2023 taxable value at $142,645 — 8.1% higher than last year — though its valuation has lagged the Gering home’s taxable value at times in online records dating to 2011.

The Gering school board’s budget votes Monday should go far to settle the final tax picture for Homes 2 and 3.