U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer met with local stakeholders at a roundtable meeting Friday morning as part of a statewide tour while Congress is out of session. Conversation centered on the upcoming farm bill and how the legislation can help farmers in the area.

The farm bill is a legislation package traditionally passed every five years and is an omnibus bill, covering a wide variety of subjects in the agriculture industry.

Fischer spoke with local stakeholders about what issues they see impacting the Panhandle and how the legislation will impact the region. She said they presented concerns about crop insurance, especially after recent storm damage in the area.

“We always hear from everybody across the state, the ag producers, how important crop insurance is,” said Fischer, “(making) sure that we keep the safety net programs in place.”

She also spoke about a bill that she is working to include in the farm bill to streamline the process for disaster payments so producers can get payouts faster. This was especially relevant as she said some members of the roundtable discussion spoke about extensive crop damage from recent hailstorms.

“One bill that I have that we’re hopeful to get into the farm bill deals with disaster payments,” Fischer said, “and we had some producers here talking about the hail damage.”

Developments in precision farming also were of importance to Fischer, who said she wants to work to make those advancements more available to area farmers. This includes reaffirming her commitment to developing infrastructure in the state.

Most precision farming techniques require internet connections to be used effectively. In more rural parts of the state, like much of the Panhandle farmland, a stable internet connection is not always available.

Fischer’s bill called the Linking Access to Spur Technology for Agriculture Connectivity in Rural Environments (LAST ACRE) Act would extend broadband internet coverage to rural acreage in the state, providing better opportunities for producers.

The LAST ACRE Act is an extension of the LAST MILE Act. Both would operate under the USDA’s Office of Rural Development and strive to extend broadband internet coverage to rural areas.

“We have a couple bills there to take advantage of the new technology that’s out there,” Fischer said, “but you have to have the connectivity with broadband to be able to have it work for you.”

If the bill passes, she said, she hopes it would help more farmers to make use of new technologies. “That helps a producer’s bottom line,” she said, “to be able to not have to spend as much on inputs, and it’s more sustainable for the land.”

She has also worked on the Federal Aviation Administration’s reauthorization, which is supposed to improve efficiency at the FAA as well as build infrastructure at airports like Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

“It’s extremely important,” said Fischer, “to make sure that we keep that program. It’s vitally important for our smaller airports across the state.”

Fischer has also been hard at work on her six committee assignments, which she said are the most of any senator. This includes work on the Armed Services and Appropriations committees.

Out of the Armed Services Committee, Fischer helped to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes investments in the military to keep pace with what she referred to as “peer adversaries” Russia and China.

The legislation received bipartisan support, receiving only 11 “no” votes on the Senate floor.

Moving forward, the senator is also working on 12 bills in the Appropriations Committee, in her first year on the committee. The committee has been holding hearings and Fischer hopes for the opportunity for floor time in the Senate to debate the bills when Congress reconvenes.

As her tour across the region continues, Fischer said she is excited to keep hearing from constituents before she returns to Washington, D.C.