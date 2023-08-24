Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a member of his staff during the month of September in Alliance and Bridgeport.

Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

• Friday, Sept. 1, Alliance City Library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave. #101, Alliance, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

• Bridgeport Public Library. 722 Main St., Bridgeport, 1 - 2 p.m. MT

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.