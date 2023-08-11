In Omaha and its bordering suburbs, to say nothing of inside Omaha itself, people know property tax bills don’t look the same across city limits.

That’s true in only two other parts of Nebraska, including the heart of Scotts Bluff County.

With the state’s 2023-24 local government “budget season” at hand, the Star-Herald is introducing an extra, “big picture” examination of how local property tax bills come together.

Nebraska's property tax equation Two basic equations — one affecting your local government, the other affecting you — determine Nebraska property owners’ annual tax bills. Each government divides its property tax request into the total taxable value of all properties it serves. That produces its property tax rate, expressed in dollars and cents per $100 of taxable value.

Add up the tax rates of all local governments serving your property. That combined tax rate, multiplied by your property’s taxable value, produces your gross annual tax bill before state-funded exemptions and credits are applied. Nebraska’s current local government lids, which date to 1996, directly limit one factor in the tax-setting equation (the tax rate) and indirectly limit a second (the tax request) through a lid on budget growth. The 2023 Legislature imposed a general 3% lid on growth in school districts’ annual tax requests, with limited exceptions and options for local overrides. The third factor in the local government tax equation — valuations — lacks a direct lid on annual growth. Agricultural land may only be taxed at 75% of its actual value. — Todd von Kampen

You’ll still find coverage here of the individual budget and tax decisions of the 11 local government boards — three cities, two school districts, Scotts Bluff County and five other taxing entities — that will shape the 2023 property tax bills Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown property owners will get in December.

But you’ll also read occasional stories, starting with this one, outlining the relative impacts of each decision in turn — including state property tax credits and exemptions — on whether your tax bills go up or down.

We’ll highlight the real-life examples of three somewhat similar homes — one in each of the three cities — based on online valuation and tax data dating to 2011 and the local budget and tax decisions to come.

Our stories won’t identify the owners of any home. We chose them solely from online research, including on Scotts Bluff County’s Beacon GIS website, and our staff’s knowledge of neighborhoods in the three cities.

Basic information

With that, here’s a basic description of our three sample homes:

Home 1, located in Scottsbluff’s Westmoor neighborhood, is a 1959 one-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement.

Home 2, near Gering’s Legion Park, also has one story and three bedrooms but only a crawl space below. It was built in 1963.

Home 3 sits in west Terrytown. Like Home 1, it was built in 1959 and has one story, three bedrooms and a full basement.

The Terrytown home had a $131,943 taxable value when the County Assessor’s Office sent out 2023 individual valuations June 1. The Legion Park-area home was valued for tax purposes at $116,165 and the Westmoor home at $115,787.

Final 2023 taxable values will depend on whether their owners filed and won protests to county commissioners.

The Gering and Terrytown homes have taken turns leading the trio’s taxable values. But the Scottsbluff home was valued higher than its Gering counterpart from 2011 to 2014.

In 2011, the first year of the Star-Herald’s analysis, the home in Westmoor was valued at $89,830 compared with $83,600 for the Legion Park home and $97,073 for the home in Terrytown.

The latter home’s taxable value fell behind the one in Gering from 2016 to 2019 but pulled ahead again in 2020, according to the Nebraska Association of County Officials’ Nebraska Taxes Online database.

State law requires county assessors to physically review properties every six years. But they always must factor in sale prices for a property and others like it in their city or the county’s rural areas.

Taxing entities

How percentages work When considering percentage changes regarding taxes and budgets from one year to the next, remember that the scope of a single “percentage point” can be quite different between one set of figures and the next. For example, a change from $5 to $10 is exactly as large a percentage change — 100% — as a change from $50 to $100. Quite a few more dollars are involved in the latter, though. Remember also that there’s no limit on how large a figure can change in terms of percentage points — but no figure can ever be more than 100% lower than the one it’s compared with. (If a $5 figure drops to zero, that’s a 100% drop; if it grows to $15, it’s a 200% increase.) Percentage changes mean the most when one sticks with an “apples to apples” comparison, like changes in one government’s property tax request over several years. But be careful in comparing the percentage change in a tax request to percentage changes in taxable valuations or property tax rates. Strictly by numbers, that’s “apples and oranges” — especially when one compares thousands to millions or millions to billions. — Todd von Kampen

Eight local governments’ budget and tax decisions affect each of the three homes’ tax bills. But they have only six taxing entities in common: the county and its agricultural society, the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, the Western Community College Area, the North Platte Natural Resources District and Educational Service Unit 13.

While Scottsbluff Public Schools serves Scottsbluff city residents, Terrytown lies within Gering Public Schools’ borders. Each school district also serves some rural properties.

Outside the Omaha metro, only the Dodge County communities of Fremont and Inglewood share a border as do Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. Omaha also has four school districts within its city limits: Omaha Public Schools, Westside, Millard and Elkhorn.

Top total tax rate: Terrytown

Between 2011-12 and 2022-23, Gering property owners have faced a combined higher tax rate than their Scottsbluff counterparts every year except 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Scottsbluff’s higher total taxable value, plus expiring and newly adopted school bond issues, have accounted for recent differences in combined rates.

But Terrytown’s combined tax rate has consistently been highest among the three bordering cities.

Though Terrytown’s city tax request remains minuscule — $116,322 in 2022-23, compared with $2.18 million for Scottsbluff and $1.91 million for Gering — its small tax base (just $30.3 million this past year) has consistently yielded a city tax rate higher than its larger neighbors.

Thus the owners of our sample Terrytown home have regularly had the highest gross tax bill within the Star-Herald’s sample group — even when the Terrytown home’s taxable value was lower than the one near Legion Park.

Tax exemptions and credits

But for each of the past four tax years — 2019 through 2022 — the Terrytown home’s owners have decidedly enjoyed the group’s lowest net tax bill: zero.

Why? They annually applied for and received a total state-funded “homestead exemption.” That’s available to Nebraska homeowners who are 65 years old or older; qualified people who are disabled or military veterans; or the widow or widower of a disabled veteran.

If the Terrytown home’s owners again applied for a 2023 homestead exemption, their net tax bill likely will be zero again this coming year. Annual applications are due June 30.

All three homeowners, along with all their neighbors, also can have part of their tax bills offset by three property tax credits that the Legislature has regularly enhanced the last five years.

The oldest, the 2006 Property Tax Relief Fund, directly lowers the final tax bills they’ll get in December.

State senators also have added a pair of education tax credits: one in 2020 that partly offsets property owners’ school property taxes, followed by a similar one in 2022 refunding a part of community college taxes.

One must claim those two education tax credits on their income taxes — and many Nebraskans haven’t done so.

But they were together worth just over $600 apiece for the 2022 tax year for the Star-Herald’s sample Scottsbluff and Gering homeowners.

If you own property but don’t have to pay state income taxes, the state will refund your share of the two education income tax credits instead.

New values just 1st step

That’s the recent past, from a taxing perspective, for the Star-Herald’s three sample homeowners.

What about 2023?

Despite the dismay across Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown when individual 2023 valuations came out, those increases only began next year’s tax-setting process.

Over the next several weeks, you’ll periodically see a table like the one with this story. Each will project our three sample homes’ gross tax bills — before the credits — based on all the new 2023 figures set to that point. We’ll finish with the impacts of the state tax credits.

At the moment, projected tax increases stand at 13.3% for the Scottsbluff home, 13.8% for the one in Gering and 8.1% for the Terrytown home — all of them reflecting their June 1 valuation boosts.

But those figures, and the one you’ll see in subsequent updates until mid-October, assume that every valuation and tax figure not yet changed won’t change at all.

That’s obviously unlikely — even though one tax-setting entity, the city of Scottsbluff, has held its tax rate steady for each of the 12 years in our analysis.

The Star-Herald’s next “tax tracker” update will run soon after Aug. 20, the state’s deadline for assessors to certify final taxable values from which each local government will collect its taxes.

If most property owners’ valuations went up, so will total taxable values. So if all the governments were to keep their tax requests the same — which we’re assuming for the moment — their tax rates will go down. So will our sample homes’ projected tax bills.

It’s unlikely every government will ask for exactly the same in property taxes as this year, either. Not even Scottsbluff’s city tax requests have remained precisely unchanged.

That’s why property tax requests will have the greatest impact on whether our sample homes, as well as any properties you own, will face higher or lower 2023 tax bills payable during 2024.

We hope you’ll follow the Star-Herald’s regular budget coverage as well as this “big picture” series. They’re meant to help you judge whether you ought to contact your elected officials or show up at your local governments’ budget hearings — which we’ll cover, too — and make your opinions known.

Property taxes and valuations