Recent meetings of the county’s board of commissioners have indicated that more than 700 protests have been filed this year, leading to a great deal of discussion among members of the board, the county assessor’s office and state officials. Property valuation protest hearings are set to begin on Tuesday, July 18 in Scotts Bluff County.

The Star-Herald spoke with Nebraska Department of Revenue Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen about the process of property valuation, protest hearings, how property values impact tax rates and statewide trends.

How does the assessor arrive at the valuation presented to the property owner?

Sorensen explained that assessors use a Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal system (CAMA) to establish property values.

This system allows assessors to input metrics such as costing and depreciation in addition to the physical aspects of the property ascertained using inspections and evaluations.

“The assessor will be watching to see if you’ve added a new shed, or you added a deck, or you replaced a deck, or something has changed on that property. If it has, they will inspect the property and enter the new characteristics into that CAMA system, which will generate the values based on neighborhood sales that have occurred,” Sorensen said.

As for when and how those inspections are conducted, Sorensen said that many modern methods are utilized in addition to traditional in-person inspections, all of which are required to be completed on a six-year cycle.

One of those methods is an aerial survey technique called Pictometry that uses photos captured by low-flying airplanes to depict up to 12 perspectives of a building or location.

“The assessor has a statutory requirement to inspect and review all property every six years. Some inspections are done through Pictometry, Google Maps or whatever is available online. Oftentimes, you’ll have staff from that office come in and measure how big the building is or how big the improvement is,” Sorensen said.

What is “equalization” and how do property sales affect the valuation of other properties in the neighborhood?

There are many factors that impact property valuation, many of which are outside of the property owners’ control. This ties into the concept of equalization, which is the duty of the assessor and the Board of Equalization, made up of county commissioners.

Equalization is achieved by applying the knowledge gained by recent property sales to the valuation of properties that have not been recently sold. This prevents any property owners from being treated unfairly.

Because Nebraska is a market value state that uses sales in its valuation process, market trends can have a significant impact on valuation that is not necessarily consistent from year to year.

“Recently, across the state we’ve seen an increase in residential sales, increase in values, increase in what people are paying for the property,” Sorensen said. “What then will happen is the assessor will put all of those sales into a spreadsheet and analyze them and see if the sold and unsold property is being equalized. You can’t just adjust sales, you have to adjust the sold and unsold, and that’s called ‘equalization.’”

In practice, that means that the assessor’s office will use recent sale prices to inform whether a neighborhood’s valuations need to be adjusted. Sorensen said that this process is guided by state statute and must fall within a specific range of accuracy in terms of market value.

“They’ll look through that whole neighborhood and see if there needs to be an update. And what will happen is they run statistics because they have to come within the range that is required in statute by the Tax Equalization & Review Commission (TERC). Residential/Commercial is 92% to 100%, agricultural land is 69% to 75%.”

How does a property owner go about starting the protest process and what do they need to bring to their hearing?

Property owners receive a change of valuation notice in early June if the valuation of their property has indeed been altered. If a property owner believes the new valuation is inaccurate, they can then file a protest in the county clerk’s office. However, it is important to know that when protesting valuation, the burden of proof is laid upon the property owner.

“Anyone can protest their values,” Sorensen said. “They just have to come in with comparables. For example, we found a property that was listed as having three bathrooms and they only had two bathrooms. Property owners want to really pay attention to that property record card — they can find that online —and if they have questions, call into the office.”

After filing, a date and time will be set for a protest hearing. The goal of the protest hearing is to determine whether the assessor’s valuation or the property owner’s requested value is more in-line with equalization. This is an evidence-based process where the property owner and the assessor will explain the methods used to reach their different valuations.

“We go through to look at what the reason is for the protest, the values they requested, the sales for that area if there are any,” Sorensen said. “If there are no sales in that area, we look at the surrounding properties. Is the land valued equally? Are the comparable homes valued consistently? Is the depreciation being applied consistently? Upon reviewing all of that, a recommendation could be made to change the value to what was requested, or something close thereto.”

So what proof can property owners collect to support their claim of overvaluation or undervaluation? Sorensen said that it will depend on the type of property, but that it generally boils down to evidence of comparable properties and their values.

“Documentation will depend. If you have a recent appraisal, that may be helpful. If you have a current survey of ag land that shows that your acres are wrong, that could be helpful,” she said. “Bring in the comparable properties in your neighborhood, that’s helpful. And also, the assessor keeps a sales book in the office. You can look at the sales that have occurred throughout the county, get copies of those and bring those as well.”

How do protest hearings work and what action can be taken by the Board of Equalization during the process?

On the date of their hearing, property owners will state their case before the Board of Equalization. Sorensen said that the property owners typically speak first at their hearings, after which the county assessor will respond.

“The property owner will begin and tell the board why they protested, the value they’re requesting and why. Then the board should look at if that value is consistent with the market characteristics of that property,” Sorensen said. “They should not just rely on a prior sale, we need to treat sold and unsold (properties) the same.”

The Board of Equalization is uniquely positioned to hear the cases presented by the property owners due to their knowledge of the districts which elect them. Sorensen said that they can often use that knowledge to add context for both the property owner and the assessor.

“What’s good about the Board of Equalization members is that they’re familiar with the communities they’re representing. So if this person is from their district, their area, they may be able to consider some of that information and ask the assessor if it was taken into account,” she said.

After the Board of Equalization makes a decision regarding the valuation, it can still be appealed to the Tax Equalization & Review Commission (TERC) and beyond. This additional appeal process helps guarantee that decisions made at the county level are defensible and evidence-based.

“I really encourage county board members to look at the protest and really find a value that can be defended if it’s appealed to TERC or further on to the Court of Appeals,” Sorensen said.

What is the relationship between property values and tax rates?

Sorensen said that many property owners express concern that an increase in their property’s value will directly lead to an increase in their taxes, but that is not always the case.

“The first thing I hear is, ‘My taxes are going up.’ That is not necessarily true. The value is one part of the equation. Next comes setting the levies, the rates, and that’s later in the year,” she said.

Property valuations are one of the factors taken into account by fire districts, counties, cities, educational service units, schools and colleges when setting their levies. She said that, ideally, higher property valuations across the board would lead to decreased levies as a means of providing relief to property owners.

“If they increase their levies when values have increased they’re getting a windfall of money, and we really don’t want that to happen because that harms our property owners. Some of them might not be able to afford to stay in their homes,” she said.

Sorensen also encouraged property owners to attend budget hearings for their taxing authorities when levy increases are announced via postcard to make sure that the increases are in their best interest.

Are property values trending upwards in Nebraska? And what relief is available for property owners?

According to Sorensen, rising property values in Scotts Bluff County are part of a statewide trend. These increases may seem large to property owners because they are coming after a period of general stability.

“It is happening across the state,” Sorensen said. “Residential was almost flat for a while, and now it’s turning around and coming back. Agricultural was really increasing a lot, and it’s leveled out just a little bit across the state. Now we’re going to see those ag values start increasing more based on sales. Commercial has continued to increase as well.”

In terms of relief, Sorensen encouraged property owners to consider claiming the Nebraska Property Tax Credit, which can still be done retroactively as far back as 2020. Additional relief is available for the elderly, disabled and military veterans through the Nebraska Homestead Exemption.