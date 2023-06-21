The Western Community College Area Board of Governors expressed its thanks to Western Nebraska Community College interim president John Marrin at its regular meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was the last that will take place before new WNCC President Greg Dart arrives to fill the office next month. Dart was selected by the board from a pool of three finalist candidates in April.

Marrin said that Wednesday’s meeting marked the two year anniversary of the day he stepped into the role of interim president, which took place following the resignation of former president Carmen Simone in June 2021.

Marrin had a long history with WNCC even before being named interim president. He spent more than 20 years working at the college in various roles, including leadership roles at the Sidney and Alliance campuses and a stint as interim executive vice president in 2019 during a different presidential search process.

“Two years ago today, I started as interim president. It has been a wonderful journey. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, and I want to thank the board again for your support,” Marrin said.

He went on to recount the progress of handing off responsibility to Dart, which he said has been going very smoothly.

“On the 13th of June, President Dart was in Scottsbluff,” he said. “He met with the executive planning team, and for the most part we had a really good day. The executive planning team presented the 10 major projects they were working on at his request as well as their goals for the year.”

Board Vice Chair Karen Anderson also expressed satisfaction with the transition process, particularly in regards to the implementation of the college’s new strategic plan. She credited the work done by Marrin and his executive team for the success of the process.

“The hand off is just impressive,” she said. “To hand someone a strategic plan we’ve been busy working (on) during the interim … not many organizations can say that. You have excellent team support, and it’s impressive. You can see that he (Dart) was impressed with things, and I just want to thank you for all the work and leadership that you did to get us to this point. It could have been a totally different picture.”

Praise was also provided by various other board members who said that Marrin managed to step in during a difficult time in WNCC’s history, right the ship and rebuild relationships over the course of just two years.

“I think, John, you have rescued us — so to speak — more than once in the past however many years it’s been,” said board member Coral Richards. “Thank you for your service and your dedication and love for this institution.”

Board Chair Lynne Klemke said, “Two years ago you accepted a whale of a challenge. You quickly assessed what needed to be done, put the right people in the right spots and moved us forward in a tremendous fashion.”

Marrin received a standing ovation from the board, and before the meeting was adjourned he expressed his love for WNCC in simple terms.

“It’s a great college that is great again,” he said.

The next regular meeting of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. on WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus. That meeting will be preceded by a budget work session at 10:30 a.m. dedicated to discussion of designated and restricted funds.