11 Scotts Bluff County Commissioners candidates questioned

Eleven Republican candidates are running for the three Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners seats at stake in the 2022 elections. The candidates who win in the May 10 primary elections will advance to the general election.

The District I race is between incumbent Mark Reichert and challengers Nancy Bentley, Michael Blue, Timothy Reichert, Clint Riesen and Rex Wilson.

In District III, incumbent Charlie Knapper will face challenger Tim Beamon.

For the District V race, incumbent Mark Harris has been challenged by Jessica Laughlin and Kellian Strey.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey and will run those responses throughout the week. Responses are run in order of submission.

Charlie Knapper

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

Raised in Scotts Bluff County, I hold a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Chadron State College in interdisciplinary studies, focused on information systems and business administration. I live in Gering with my wife and our two boys. I have served as commissioner for District 3 since being elected four years ago.

I am the candidate with a proven ability to accomplish campaign goals. In 2018, I campaigned on fiscal conservatism, improving operations at the county jail, prioritizing Stegall Road, and providing new visioning and energy to the board.

I am the candidate who has stood up for the Constitution and personal property rights. I proposed the resolution which made Scotts Bluff County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. I voted to pass a resolution opposed to President Joe Biden’s 30 x 30 land grab.

I currently serve beyond the statutory duties of a county commissioner. County officials across the Panhandle voted me president of the Panhandle District Association for two consecutive terms. These same officials elected me to the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) Board of Directors. NACO then placed me on their Telecom and Technologies Steering Committee. These associations work to improve county efficiency by keeping taxes low and improving service.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

I came to the board with a focus four years ago because I spent time researching the issues facing the county. My interest for the next four years includes continued fiscal conservatism.

This board increased property tax asking only 1.4% in 2019 and by less than 1% in 2020. Property tax asking was unchanged from 2020 to 2021, remaining at flat each year.

We’ve done all this while giving employees 3% cost of living raises in 2020 and 2021. Employees also earn length-of-service raises in addition to cost of living raises. Commissioners have not given themselves a raise since I joined the Board.

Because valuations have been increasing, we were able to lower the County’s levy by 4% in 2020. Lowering the levy is important for multiple reasons. Levy rates are one of the first things people consider before purchasing property, and lowering the levy also frees up taxing authority should we ever face a crisis not covered by disaster insurance.

Your total tax bill likely went up over the past few years due to rising valuations and other entities increasing their tax asking.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Scotts Bluff County received $2 million in CARES Act money and $6.9 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money. I stated a mission statement should guide this spending. The mission statement reads, “It is the goal of Scotts Bluff County to use the American Rescue Plan Act Funding to serve the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County by completing large projects that will save future tax dollars.”

As the NACO Board Member representing the Panhandle district, I am in regular communication with a team of well-respected and productive lobbyists in Lincoln. Scotts Bluff County residents can rest assured taxpayer interests are well represented in Lincoln.

Locally, roads need maintained, information systems need upgraded, buildings need improvements, and employees deserve raises. Achieving fiscal conservatism requires hard work, research, and creativity.

I utilized my experiences as an I.T. professional to help the board adopt an I.T. strategy which is protecting the county from costly cyber attacks, downtimes, and massive capital expenditures. Scotts Bluff County is currently sharing server space and I.T. management services with several other Panhandle counties and businesses. In fact, Scotts Bluff County and Bytes Managed I.T. are now considered leaders across the state for this pioneering effort.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

Cost savings could be a benefit of consolidation. However, each city deserves to maintain its own identity and autonomy. Some people prefer Gering over Scottsbluff while others prefer Scottsbluff over Gering. I believe these differences enhance what our area has to offer.

I would be in favor of consolidating certain departments as long as each entity can maintain its identity and autonomy.

Scotts Bluff County spent over $350,000 for repairs to Road and Bridge Department fleet and equipment in 2020. This dollar amount does not include maintenance to other fleet vehicles belonging to the Sheriff’s Department, Tri-City Road Runner, Detention Center, County Assessor, County Tourism, Building and Grounds, among others. Commissioners have been advocating adding a mechanic (or two) for several months. I requested a study to determine if Scotts Bluff County, Gering and Scottsbluff could save money implementing a shared mechanics’ garage.

Lancaster County and the City of Lincoln share an I.T. Department and a human resources department. I would like to see Gering, Scottsbluff and the County study sharing resources such as I.T., human resource management, facility maintenance, accounting services and vehicle maintenance. Combining departments where feasible should be explored more.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

A Sept. 7, 2020, Star Herald article stated, “Commissioner Charlie Knapper now has called for a discussion about transparency and access of county business.”

The article continues, “Knapper requested the county clerk add an item to Tuesday’s agenda to have commissioners consider moving meetings from 4:30 p.m. to “a time later in the evening to encourage more public participation and to enhance the County Board’s commitment to openness in government.”

I started this discussion because of concerns constituents brought to me. Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and rural residents will tell you I have been accessible and transparent. I answer my phone and reply to all emails, even the difficult ones.

The commissioner meeting room was recently updated with internet conferencing hardware and software. Meetings are ready to be streamed online and on cable TV. This project originated with my request to stream meetings during the pandemic.

Michael Blue

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

My name is Michael Blue. I was born and raised in Bridgeport, Nebraska. I graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1970. I graduated from Nebraska Western College in 1983.

I served 22 years of active and reserve military. I retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a postmaster. I served as a Scotts Bluff County transport officer for 12 years. I have developed strong communications skills throughout my varied career.

I have experience in labor relations, human relations and conflict resolution. I am a certified man tracker, trainer, team leader and chaplain for the Scotts Bluff County CERT/SAR team. I have completed incident command trainings to include NIMS 300 and 400 for command and general staff. critical incident stress management, psychological first aid, dealing with difficult people and suicide prevention are other skills that I have used for Scotts Bluff County at the Detention Center.

My wife Jan and I have resided in Scotts Bluff County since 1974. We have three grown children, 10 grandchildren and one new great-grandson.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

The lack of communication between commissioners, department heads, county employees and the citizens of Scotts Bluff County was the biggest factor that drove to me running for commissioner. I believe that all commissioners and department heads would benefit with more communications, human relations, equal opportunity and labor relations training.

This improvement in communications skills would lead to better communications throughout the departments and improve interactions with the staff and citizens that we serve.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

The county needs to support legislation to go to a consumption tax. This will be a tax that is paid by everyone who buys products in our county. I have been following Senator Erdman as he has been working diligently to push legislation through the Unicameral to reduce property and corporate tax, eliminate tax on Social Security and eventually do away with inheritance tax.

We also need to seriously review how property tax protests are handled. The protests need to be conducted in a more professional manner. We as commissioners and department heads need to strive to be fiscally responsible in all financial matters. We need to review how the high prices paid by out-of-state buyers affect the property evaluations of adjoining properties.

We need to encourage county employees to think outside the box and find more efficient ways to do their tasks. This will reduce spending and the need for higher property taxes.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

Consolidation has been discussed frequently in the past. It sounds good on paper but in reality it is a difficult issue. I am a strong supporter of consolidation as long as it is supported by our citizens and agencies involved and can be factually proven to significantly reduce operating costs. We have to be able to show how the consolidation will factually benefit each party and we must remember that there is always an “identity” issue to consider.

Communities have an identity, whether it is their school post office, police department or fire department. All this must be discussed in a manner as to bring people together and for open and honest discussion. My people skills will facilitate bringing people together. I am a good listener which allows new ideas to be considered and shared with all concerned. We must always remember that just because we can do it ... is it the right thing to do?

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

Transparency can be described as honesty, integrity and above reproach. The daily operations of Scotts Bluff County should always operate with transparency. It shouldn’t be an issue; if it is ... shame on you! It is our duty and responsibility to be transparent. All operations of the county, activities within departments and the board of commissioners must reflect and demonstrate integrity, honesty and be above approach.

As for the interests of the county government ... these interests are the citizens’ interests. The only time the county government should view “them” as the county’s in if there is imminent danger or disaster. Then the county must be careful not to infringe on the rights of its citizens.

Mark Harris

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

I am Mark Harris, a resident of Scottsbluff for 44 years. I am currently serving in my fourth year as county commissioner for District Five. I am a business owner for four decades in Scottsbluff. I have 15 years of local government experience, six years was as mayor of Scottsbluff. I will continue to bring a conservative voice to the commission, if reelected.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

I do not have a specific issue from my District, as with most issues that we deal with at the commissioner level our decisions effect all the county residents and in only rare cases are they district specific. My primary issues are lower taxes. Treat law abiding citizens equally and fairly. I am pro-life and pro-family and will support any decisions that further these causes, support the Second Amendment, and support law enforcement.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Nebraska does have extremely high taxes and Scotts Bluff County has the third highest mill levy in the state. In simple terms, we must work on our portion (county levy) and the best way is to control county spending. Not all areas of county government are funded by property tax but all areas that are must be limited or cut back to have any real effect on lowering taxes that we collect.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

I have always supported and encouraged cooperation, consolidation and partnerships with other entities. The goal of cooperation is to reduce expenses which should help reduce taxes. All of the commissioners sit on different boards, commissions and committees throughout the county and region. These meetings and contacts are the catalyst to start most cooperative efforts.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

All government entities have an obligation to be as transparent as possible. There are only a few areas of government and their operations that are not governed by the Nebraska Open Meeting laws. In every case, all meetings should be open to the media and public unless state statutes would say otherwise.

Mark Reichert

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

My name is Mark Reichert and I’m running for re-election for District 1. I’m a lifelong resident of Scotts Bluff County, I’ve raised three children and now have five grandchildren, all of which live in this county. I’ve farmed and ranched most of my adult life in the Minatare area. In 1998, I started a construction business, to help pay the bills. That venture turned out quite well, which led me into trading in real estate properties. Now, I still live on the farm, oversee and manage the rental properties I’ve obtained, and play with my grandkids.

My skills and qualities come from a life time of hard work and conservative living. Being born and raised on the farm has taught me the value of a dollar. The construction business has taught me how to accomplish goals and staying on budget. Since I’ve traded in an array of different types of properties, I learned the value of real estate.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

I was voted in as a commissioner in 2014 and took a seat at the county commissioner board in January of 2015. What prompted me to run for the position was, as it is today, for the love of the county and its people. Most of the resident of Scotts Bluff County are hard-working individuals, who just like me, want to raise their family in a woke free environment. They don’t want their children subjected to far-left ideology as early as kindergarten or first grade. Our residents deserve that, and a local government that tend to their needs. They deserve an efficient and transparent government. They deserve the best possible service a local government can provide at the least amount of expense

When I first took office, it was the detention center that was hurting our county. A drain that was costing this county $900,000-$1,000,000 a year. There were some hard decisions that needed to be made, some of which were not very popular, but we added on the facility and increased its occupancy. Now the detention center houses, not only our local criminals, but inmates from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and also prisoners from the US Marshal’s. Sheriff Mark Overman, who coalesced a terrific and dedicated staff, has really brought about the success of the detention center needed. Now, the facility operates in the black and makes this county money.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Nebraska does have high property taxes and I have thoughts about that. I feel that property owners are being targeted to fund schools, roads, and all the other things that comes along with paying for the local governments, but that must be decided at the state level not the county. As far as what can be done at the county level, is to make sure that the county is being ran as efficiently as possible.

I’ll give an example of what the current board has done. Because of being able to turn the detention center around, there was enough money left in the budget to pave five miles of Stegall Road. After much research and discovering new innovative products, we were able to do an extra two miles of Stegall Road with the same amount of money. I feel that these are the kinds of things commissioners need to do. Not to follow the old status quo, but to look for new way to provide for our citizens. It is the duty of the board of commissioners to act as fiduciaries for our county.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

I believe that whenever possible, the county needs to cooperate with local entities. And it’s exactly what we (the commissioner) have been doing. To give an example of this, back in November of 2017 the commissioners approved a $560,000 dollar contract with Zuercher Technologies. Zuercher Technologies new software provides help for police officers in the Nebraska Panhandle. This new software is vital for communication and to make all law enforcement agencies more efficient and thereby making us all safer.

Another example was, in May of 2021, when we (the commissioners) approved a proposal that would split the costs of upgrading the infrastructure among the 11 entities that are part of an interlocal agreement regarding the communications center, including the City of Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff County. To give another example, our IT department. We learned that the county data was vulnerable to cyber-attack and that it could be held for ransom. To update that infrastructure, was going to take about $800,000. To combat the high cost, we leased and created space with Bytes inside their data base. We do this with other entities and counties, thereby sharing in the cost.

Cooperation is one of the key things we can do to save money and hold cost down. I will continue promoting and voting for cooperation with all entities.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

Of course, county government needs to be transparent. All decisions need to be made in an open meeting. As long as I’ve been on the board this is the way decisions have been made. The only exception to this is when it involves personnel issues.

To answer the second question, is to continue discussing and making decisions in an open meeting. This is where everyone can hear the discussion and anyone can express their concerns.

This is why living in the United States so great! Anyone and everyone can participate in the process.

Kellian Strey

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

I was born and raised in Scottsbluff. After graduating high school I moved to Arizona for two years. Once my son was born, we decided it was time to move back home to Scottsbluff and raise a family. I am in the process of taking over and expanding a family business that has been active in the area for 30 years.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

I decided to run for office to try to counter act rising taxes. Maintenance of county roads is also an issue. I’m trying to get representation for the younger generation as they are the future of the county.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Monitor the spending and cut out unnecessary spending. Find more efficient ways of working towards completing projects.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

I would like to listen to their ideas and see if it would be beneficial to the county.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

I think that all government needs to be an open book. Taxpayers should see how their money is being spent and be aware of future projects.

Rex Wilson

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

My name is Rex Wilson and I am a candidate for Scotts Bluff County Commissioner District 1. I have lived in western Nebraska all my life. Before my recent retirement, I was employed by the Scotts Bluff County Road and Bridge Department for 17 years. Prior to Scotts Bluff County, I was involved in sales and marketing of animal health supplies working closely with area feedlots, farmers and ranchers.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

My main focus is on the roads and bridges in Scotts Bluff County. It is time to concentrate on the extensive upgrades and maintenance that is necessary.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

I have spent a lot of time listening to the concerns of people in Scotts Bluff County. One of the major concerns is property taxes. The State Legislature is working on a program to lower Nebraska property taxes. We can’t immediately change taxes, but we can do our part in the county by controlling and prioritizing spending on a local level.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

Scotts Bluff County has a good working relationship with both Gering and Scottsbluff City Public Works. I would suggest meeting with city councils and village boards in the area. Consulting with the councils and boards would be a valuable tool to facilitate communications between the county and surrounding communities. It is not about what we can do on our own, it’s about representing the citizens to the best our abilities and offer them the opportunity for their concerns to be heard.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

I feel the county governments need to be open and honest with the people of the county. Some matters may need to be addressed in private until settled then disclosed to the public. The citizens of Scotts Bluff County have the right to know.

Nancy Bentley

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

I grew up on a farm with a hard work ethic and had the opportunity to attend college on scholarships and work-study grants. After graduation, I worked for the Cooperative Extension Service specializing in Rural 4-H/Youth Development, writing grants to bring millions of Federal nutrition program funds to help families and children.

Serving as CEO for Housing Partners of Western Nebraska for 25+ years developed strong fiscal management and human resource development qualities I bring to the commissioner position. I leveraged $200,000 in state funds to build 40 homes, 2 streets in 2000, partnering with six local contractors, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Gering. In my portfolio are additional single-family homes and Section 42 accessible apartments that bring affordable housing development and tax roll dollars without cost to the county.

I am an “Outside-of-the-Box” thinker who believes in servant leadership. As CEO, I built on the strengths of our staff/agency to provide greater services. I was able to leverage state and federal resources to bring billions of dollars into our community that was spent at local businesses to upgrade housing.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

District 1 has many of the county’s 972 gravel and asphalt roads. These county roads need good gravel, crowns, a base and asphalt maintenance. The county also has 220 bridges with 60 on a priority list for replacement/repair. Since attending the county meetings from August 2021, I was dismayed to learn that some bridges have been out for four years! I believe that roads and bridges are a major concern for safe travel in our county.

The county commissioners historically have cut the road’s department requests from $1.5 million to $800,000. Those funds would gravel/chip/seal. I will not vote to cut the roads department to fund other shortfalls.

I support smaller government and no more bonds for roads. We must be smart about the approaches we take to solving problems in the county. We cannot fix a road by putting down a 15 year-life road such as Sugar Factory Road with a 30-year bond as done with previous commissioner approval. The math doesn’t work.

I believe in common sense approaches to providing better, safer roads and bridges in Scotts Bluff County. I will commit my efforts to this important service.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

I believe the county commissioners need to be pro-active working with state senators, staff and other communities to solve this problem. School funding makes up about 60% of your tax bill in Nebraska. But there are solutions to the county portion (21%) of your property tax bill.

I believe in a two-prong approach. First, eliminate inefficiencies in our departments, maximize staff’s ability to be creative in implementing cost-savings measures. I will work with departments to identify inefficiencies to reduce budgets, reduce the mill levy and taxes. I want to focus on opportunities for partnerships with other cities and counties that can general additional income.

Secondly, the county should take the lead in attracting both housing and new business development. Both can provide additional tax revenues that will benefit our citizens.

Smaller government, less regulations will attract business and housing development. The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners should vote to eliminate barriers for the private and public developers to build more housing and businesses! The county can utilize more of keno and inheritance tax reserves to lower the mill levy while still maintaining fiscal soundness. I support the casino and other new business development.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

I strongly support partnerships and management opportunities between local entities. As county commissioner, I can initiate discussions both internally and externally about what services we might offer and how those can benefit the citizens with lowered property taxes.

My experience and expertise lies in looking at opportunities for management, partnerships and establishing good working relationships that are a win-win for both partners. Looking at gaps in service and best practices to achieve solutions will be my goal.

My budgetary, planning and organizational expertise are strengths I bring to the county commissioner position. I am familiar with state and federal regulations, have leveraged Obama-ARRA funds to build accessible housing for persons with disabilities and worked cooperatively with Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, HUD, and USDA Rural Development. I have an excellent working relationship with Gering, Terrytown and Scottsbluff as well as key contacts in other communities.

I am not a supporter of consolidation, but rather partnerships/management opportunities. The outcomes should be better service to taxpayers with cost-saving measures. Change is good ... we need to look for every opportunity to improve and save taxpayer money.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

Transparency is definitely important. The county commissioner meetings should be recorded and available for public viewing. Meeting times should promote access by the public.

State laws need to be followed regarding the Open Meetings Act which include publication of dates, time, use of email, phone and other measures where discussion about county business and decisions could be influenced.

If we want better government, we, as citizens need to be involved. Now, more than ever, you want to exercise your freedom to voice your concerns and see how business is conducted at your commissioner meetings.

There are still ways to protect the interests of the county by discussing sensitive issues in executive session as allowed by state law. I am not in favor of the county’s position that they can go into executive session at any time they deem necessary. Again, if decisions are to be made on issues, those must be discussed and voted on in open session.

I will serve as a public servant as a county commissioner. I would be humbled and honored to be your next District 1 Commissioner and pledge 120% effort to that role. Change is good.

Jessica Laughlin

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

I am Jessica M. Laughlin, and I am running for Scotts Bluff County Commissioner District V. I am a Nebraska native and have lived in the Panhandle since 2007. I attended the University of Nebraska College of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 2015. I currently work with Mr. Robert M. Brenner as an associate attorney. I have worked as a Kimball Police officer and deputy county attorney in Scotts Bluff County. I consider western Nebraska home.

I have experience working for city and county governments and I understand the issues facing rural Nebraska. I am a fiscal conservative and my knowledge of government, and the law will be invaluable when working to reuse property taxes in this area.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners need to address issues of access and accountability, growth, professionalism, management and transparency. I will work diligently for you when I am elected. I look forward to serving you as Scotts Bluff County as county commissioner.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

Taxes, transparency, and professionalism are the main issues that drove me to run for county commissioner. As discussed above I am a homeowner and experience the same tax levy that burdens so many people. I have been to commissioner meetings where wasteful spending is ignored by the current commissioner.

Transparency and lack of professionalism has been a major issue in 2022. I will address transparency in another question.

I personally have been treated with disrespect when I have approached the board over the last year. I will make sure every citizen who wants to approach the board and public comment is treated with respect.

I am a professional for this community and I will encourage my fellow board members to act with respect and decorum even when mad or frustrated.

I will implement rules for addressing the board at open meetings so that each person wishing to speak can do so without interruption or talking over each other.

I have heard from employees that they do not come forward with complaints because of the fear of retaliation from the Board of Commissioners. I would advocate for a county employee-wide survey.

When I am elected, employees will no longer be talked down to, reprimanded and scolded for making complaints.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

As one of the more pressing issues facing Scotts Bluff County, I have given this topic considerable consideration. I am homeowner and citizen of your district. I understand the frustration with the ever-growing property taxes. The over-inflated prices are a direct result of the current administration. Wasteful government spending needs to be brought into check.

I will work with your elected officials and department heads to set reasonable budgets. I will vote to balance the budget and make sure that all salaries are reasonably set for each position. I would move to officially consolidate the jail, the sheriff’s office, and the communication center. Currently they are being managed and ran by Mark Overman and he is receiving two salaries instead of one. Several departments have excess support staff while others struggle to attract employees. This issue is costing the county money. Employee turnover costs money, mismanagement costs money, and duplication of services costs money. Wasteful spending must stop. I am committed to lowering property taxes in my four years in office.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

In order to reduce taxes and for our communities to run efficiently, Scotts Bluff County should be working with Scottsbluff and Gering as well as the smaller surrounding municipalities. The county can and should be the hub of cooperation amongst those governmental entities.

If we are going to grow, advance economically, promote professional training in the Panhandle and encourage our professional workforce to stay in the area and attract new young professionals, to expand opportunities for outdoor recreational activities like hunting, fishing, and boating in our county or draw large events that bring people in who use of our motels, hotels, the Commissioners need to work well with the school boards, city councils, WNCC administration and the NRD.

I will work with state and local law enforcement to address the fentanyl problem that is emerging in a meaningful way including working with District 12 judges, the county attorney, and Paul Payne, Scotts Bluff County public defender, who helped develop a successful drug court programs in eastern Nebraska. I will work to refine the programs we have and develop new solutions with people who have successfully tackled similar problems.

I already have a good working relationship with many elected officials and I would foster lasting relationships with all stakeholders in our community including my constituents.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

Without transparency it is impossible to hold the commissioners accountable for their decisions. I want to encourage community input and involvement in all government systems in Scotts Bluff County. I support live streams of county board meetings including commissioner meetings. Citizens need to know where tax money is going and how it is being spent. Private and closed sessions will be fully explained in the rare chance they are needed. The public will be fully informed as to why a closed session would be needed before closing the doors.

Timothy Reichert

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

My name is Timothy J. Reichert and I am a lifetime resident of Scotts Bluff County. I have managed my own businesses consisting of trucking and farming in this community. I have always bought local and fully support our community businesses. Throughout all of my business transactions, I have built strong relationships with many business owners and cherish the many personal relationships with the people I have grown up with and lived among.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

I have grave concerns surrounding the integrity of the superintendent as well as certain foreman that has led to the unethical termination of employees, or good employees leaving employment due to unacceptable management behaviors. These people have forgotten who pays their wages, and they need to be reminded of that.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Reduction of costs that consist of unnecessary purchases, tightening up processes to include better inventory tracking as well as regular audits, more accountability for those in charge, as well as more transparency between entities. Employees running machinery should have better training to reduce injuries and reduce major equipment repair costs. The bid process for all services should be put out to all providers for fair bids that can provide the best savings for the county.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

The old saying there is no “I” in team applies in many things. Consolidation would be beneficial if done correctly, as it leads to greater transparency and less recreating the wheel. More people working together for the common good leads to open discussion, moving forward instead of backwards, as well as learning the impact of what one entity does and how it affects other entities within the county. Representatives from each entity should meet on a regular basis to discuss how they can come together to solve issues, save money, learn from each other about what works and what doesn’t within their areas.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

I do believe the public, whose taxes are paying county employees’ wages have a right to know what’s going on within their local county government. Transparency can be good and bad, but refusal to be transparent or the attitude that the public doesn’t need to know, leads to suspicions, distrust and zero respect for those in county government positions.

Having a website to post information as well as a monthly newsletter that reports the current events would help create a transparent atmosphere, while those things that are more sensitive in nature that require careful consideration can be withheld until resolution is achieved after which said results should be made available.

Timothy Beamon

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

My name is Tim Beamon. I am originally from Oklahoma but have lived here in Scotts Bluff County since 2002. I briefly moved away to Omaha to attend law school and moved back here in 2020 to be closer to my children. I have a business degree from Chadron State and my Juris Doctorate from Creighton. I currently work for an insurance company in their claims litigation department.

I joined the Marine Corps a year after high school and then spent many years in the retail and insurance industry in different sales and management positions. I hope the experience of my employment as well as my life will make me a great commissioner for the county of Scotts Bluff.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

I feel the issues in the county are the cooperation and working together of all departments along with the commissioners to bring the best outcomes possible for the county. It seems that there are too many personal agendas and power struggles at play here. I come into this election with no agenda other than to see where my experience, education and common sense thinking can benefit the entire county.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Unfortunately this is an issue that has plagued this county for many years and there is no quick easy fix. Of course proper assessments of the properties are extremely important but the fact that the education system relies so much on the property taxes makes it difficult to change/fix the high property taxes. Nebraska pays about 20% more for public school revenues than most Midwestern states. So it either comes down to cutting costs and expenses or increasing taxes elsewhere.

While Nebraska is ranked about the 10th highest in property tax rates, it is ranked about 9th lowest in sales taxes. While increasing taxes should always be the last resort, a small increase in the sales tax could be a break homeowners need. This way the funding of the education system becomes a responsibility for all citizens not just home and property owners. Take the example of building or remodeling school buildings. Usually it is completed through increasing property taxes a certain percent through bond issues.

In other communities I have lived in, when a school needs to be built or remodeled, instead of hitting the home and property owners with the entire bill, a small increase in the sales tax has been done so that everyone who lives in the community as well as those who may visit cover the cost. All citizens have skin in the game so to speak. Again, this is not an easy or quick fix.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

Cooperation is key to the success of the county. If you have departments or leaders working against each other it makes it difficult to accomplish what needs to be done. As someone who has many years of business management and dealing with other managers that worked for me, I think that experience will help me as a commissioner. I worked side by side with many of my managers and was able to see what their strengths and weaknesses were.

By understanding what they did on a daily basis and the issues they had to deal with, I became more understanding and willing to listen their opinions and ideas. I learned that I may not always have the best ideas or ways of doing things and that is OK. My willingness to do that helped bring success to not only the businesses that I managed but also the people who worked for me.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

I believe that government should be completely transparent. The government doesn’t exist if not for the citizens who elect and appoint those who serve so transparency to the citizens is a must. A successful, honorable and respected government will always be transparent and never feel it has to hide things from the citizens. This can be accomplished by open and public forums and meetings. The interest of the county should be all government officials priority, so if there are decisions that have to made that impact any citizen of that county it should be made available for those citizens to review and voice concerns and or ideas.

Clint Riesen

Introduce yourself as a candidate and give some background about yourself. What skills or qualities would you bring to the county commission, if elected?

I grew up in the district that I want to serve and am honored to live in a great area. Currently, I reside south of Lake Minatare with my wife of almost 27 years. We have four children that have all attended Lake Minatare School. I have an associate degree from WNCC in accounting and a Bachelors degree from Chadron State College in business management.

What issue in your ward or the county drove you to run for office?

The main issue that prompted my running was the paved roads that lead to Lake Minatare State Recreation area. To be honest, the roads are awful. Much of the year this road has agricultural traffic, lake/tourist traffic, local resident traffic and the occasional bicycle traffic. All these combined on an old, narrow, poor condition road make for a dangerous combination. Scotts Bluff County has Lake Minatare, a large tourist attraction and the access is very bad. Tourism should be helping pay for this road to be updated.

Nebraska is cited as having record high property taxes. How do you think the county can help reduce the property tax burden for local citizens?

Careful scrutiny of the budget would surely reveal some areas that could be addressed. Consolidation of some areas could reduce overhead, equipment and labor costs.

Over the years, consolidation has been discussed often in Scotts Bluff County. What is your position on cooperation between local entities and how would you help facilitate cooperation?

Consolidation would be a good thing. Each entity has a set of overhead costs, building and maintenance costs, equipment costs and labor costs. The process appears to be unnecessarily repeated for the same service provided to the taxpayer.

Do you think county governments have a duty to be transparent in its operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the county?

Yes, the government should be transparent. Scotts Bluff County has good accessible information online that is free of charge.

