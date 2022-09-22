2 Scottsbluff city manager candidates also being considered for Hastings position

Three candidates were named for the City of Scottsbluff city manager position during the Monday, Sept. 19 council meeting. As the council moves through the interview process, the Star-Herald requested each candidate’s application materials for insight about their qualifications.

One candidate, Kevin Spencer, is an internal candidate, serving as interim city manager and the city's police chief. Two of the candidates, Shawn Metcalf and Matthew Schmitz, are also weighing other options, having been named finalists for the Hastings city administrator position, according to a Norfolk Daily News article published on Sept. 14.

Shawn Metcalf

Metcalf resides in Rawlins, Wyoming, and is currently employed as the city manager/CEO for the City of Rawlins, a position he has held since September of 2020. Rawlins’ population is 8,820 people.

A review of Metcalf’s cover letter shares details about his current position, his education and he describes his leadership style as a servant leader. As Rawlins’ city manager, he oversees 12 direct reports, 120 full-time employees and a $33 million budget.

“I am a servant leader and treat employees as an organization’s most valuable asset,” Metcalf wrote in his cover letter. “I have a deep understanding and ability to build a culture of trust with elected officials, citizens, and employees.”

Prior to his city manager position, Metcalf served as the associate vice president of human resources for Uintah Basin Technical College in Roosevelt, Utah, from 2015 to 2020. He worked as the assistant city manager and finance and human resources director in Roosevelt, Utah, from October of 2013 to May of 2015. He also served as a senior budget and management analyst, in 2012-13 for the city of San Antonio, Texas, and management analyst for the city of San Antonio.

He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Brigham Young University in recreation management and public administration, with an emphasis in finance and local government. His background includes qualifications as a finance director and human resources director.

Matthew Schmitz

Schmitz is currently employed as the director of community and economic development for the city of Lansing, Kansas. He has held this position since March 2018.

Prior to that role, he was a management analyst/right-of-way manager for Shawnee, Kansas, from August 2015 to March 2018; a senior engineering technician from 2012-2015; and engineering technician for Shawnee from 2006-2012.

A review of Schmitz’s cover letter indicates he has experience with managing large and small projects with budgets from $900,000 to $150 million as well as overseeing staff in a municipal environment.

“...The depth of my experience in public administration and management offers you the opportunity to hire a real pro who needs little or no training, who is comfortable in high stress environments, and who has experience with situations which have a major impact on the community,” he wrote in his cover letter.

Schmitz earned his master of public administration from the University of Kansas in Overland Park, Kansas; a bachelor of science in business administration from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; and associates of applied science – civil engineering technology from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.

Kevin Spencer

Spencer resides in Gering and is currently serving as the Scottsbluff chief of police and interim co-city manager. Spencer and city Finance Director Liz Hilyard were named interim co-city managers on Feb. 21, following the termination of city manager Dustin Rief.

Spencer has served as chief since May 2013, but has been employed by the Scottsbluff Police Department since March 2001. Prior to his tenure in Scottsbluff, he served as the police chief in Morrill from 2000-2001. He has also served as a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office in Larned, Kansas, from 1999-2000, and as a patrolman, corporal and detective with the Great Bend Police Department in Great Bend, Kansas, from 1991 to 1999.

Reviewing Spencer’s cover letter for the city manager position, he outlined his leadership experience and abilities to implement policies and project oversight.

“I have a proven track record in labor negotiations, and my focus on building strong, professional relationships has been a beneficial asset throughout my career,” Spencer wrote.

Spencer earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kansas; completed 62 undergraduate credit hours at Fort Hays State University; graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy (FBINA); completed 19 undergraduate credit hours at University of Virginia; and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from American Military University.

During the Sept. 19 Scottsbluff City Council meeting, the council discussed holding interviews with the thee candidates via Zoom on Sept. 30 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The council plans to narrow the applicants down to the top two candidates. At that time, those two candidates will be asked to come in-person for interviews. That will be the community’s opportunity to engage in the process, according to the process outlined during Monday’s meeting.

Within the applications, only Metcalf's listed a current salary range for his position between $125,000 and $139,000. Schmitz and Spencer left those fields blank.

Comparatively, former Scottsbluff city manager Rick Kuckkahn started at $93,584.50 and during his service as interim-city manager he made $120,000 and was compensated in lieu of other benefits full-time employees are entitled to, such as insurance, retirement, vacation and sick leave. Former city manager Nathan Johnson’s salary was $117,875, in addition to benefits, when he left the position. Most recently, city manager Dustin Rief's starting salary was $150,000. He left the position making $157,500, in addition to benefits.