2020 Banner County Election Results

BANNER
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|362
|Joseph R. Biden
|43
|Jo Jorgensen
|5
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|335
|Chris Janicek
|39
|Gene Siadek
|21
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|342
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|45
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|16
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|262
|No
|66
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|273
|No
|63
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|280
|No
|60
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|282
|No
|59
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|293
|No
|61
Chimney Rock Public Power District At Large
|Richard Kildow
|12
|Travis Petersen
|11
Banner School Board District 1
|Lacy Krakow
|170
|Jacob Knaub
|207
|Larry R. Pahl
|167
|Megan L. Allen (Henderson)
|229
|Laura M. Baker
|176
Bayard School Board District 21
|Kim Burry
|13
|Carolyn Applegate
|10
|Joe Applegate
|11
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|180
|No
|194
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|172
|No
|191
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|247
|No
|122
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|193
|No
|185
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|192
|No
|189
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|216
|No
|165
