2020 Banner County Election Results
2020 Banner County Election Results

BANNER

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump  362
 Joseph R. Biden  43
 Jo Jorgensen   5

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse  335
 Chris Janicek 39
 Gene Siadek 21

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 342 
 Mark Elworth Jr. 45
 Dustin C. Hobbs 16

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes262 
 No 66

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes273 
 No 63

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes 280
 No 60

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes 282
 No 59

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes293 
 No61 

Chimney Rock Public Power District At Large

Richard Kildow   12
 Travis Petersen 11

Banner School Board District 1

 Lacy Krakow170 
 Jacob Knaub 207
 Larry R. Pahl 167
 Megan L. Allen (Henderson) 229
 Laura M. Baker 176

Bayard School Board District 21

 Kim Burry13 
 Carolyn Applegate 10
 Joe Applegate 11

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes 180
 No 194

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes  172
 No 191

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  247
 No 122

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 193 
 No 185

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 192 
 No 189

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 216 
 No 165
