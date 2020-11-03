 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Cheyenne County Election Results
0 comments

2020 Cheyenne County Election Results

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cheyenne County

*Contested races only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   1461
 Joseph R. Biden  609
 Jo Jorgensen  32

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 1372 
 Chris Janicek 482
 Gene Siadek 119

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 1535 
 Mark Elworth Jr. 485
 Dustin C. Hobbs 57

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1319
 No 332

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes1353 
 No 318

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes1391 
 No 293

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes 1364
 No 307

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes1356 
 No 326

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes1106 
 No 848

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes  1042
 No 872

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 1423 
 No 474

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 1139 
 No 807

Initiative Measure 430

Yes  1179
 No 782

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 1247
 No 714

South Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors Subdistrict 7

Jared Derry  15
 Larry L. Rutt  15

Sidney School District

 Brad A. Kennedy  838
 Kathy Nienhueser   926
 Matthew Wallace   509

Leyton School District 3 (3)

 Kevin Henke 79
 Samuel S. Schumacher 78
 Susan M. Ernest 129
 Roland Rushman 127
 Earl Reilly 93
 David J. Wiedeman 125

Board Member of Creek Valley Schools (3)

Todd Rust   40
  Matt Klingman 74
  Troy Isenbart  61
 Kevin Jacobs  50


Sidney City Council (2)

Joe Arterbum  838 
 Burke Radcliffe 926
 Loren Hoekema  509

Lodgepole Village Board of Trustees (3)

 R.J. Savely Jr. 33 
 Susan Mitchell  10
 Justin A. Misgadis  23
 Gwen Devie  26
0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News