2020 Garden County Election Results

Garden County
*Contested Races only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|1,016
|Joseph R. Biden
|161
|Jo Jorgensen
|18
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|938
|Chris Janicek
|127
|Gene Siadek
|74
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|982
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|136
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|44
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|694
|No
|232
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
| 688
|No
|228
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|697
|No
|230
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|677
|No
|238
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|704
|No
|
210
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|539
|No
|521
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|575
|No
| 486
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|782
|No
|268
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|632
|No
|478
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|636
|No
|407
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|687
|No
|419
Board Member of Creek Valley Schools (3)
|Todd Rust
|7
|Matt Klingman
|25
|Troy Isenbart
|16
|Kevin Jacobs
|13
Board Member of Oshkosh City Council (2)
|Bryan Pritchett
|158
|Christy M. Underwood
|183
|George Zoucha
|192
|Cole Birkel
|311
