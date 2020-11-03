2020 Kimball County Election Results

Kimball County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|1553
|Joseph R. Biden
|267
|Jo Jorgensen
|40
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|1448
|Chris Janicek
|242
|Gene Siadek
|110
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|1550
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|207
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|75
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|1158
|No
|355
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|1173
|No
|366
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|1187
|No
|360
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|1176
|No
|351
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|1190
|No
|351
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|908
|No
|826
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|928
|No
|761
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|1217
|No
|471
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|954
|No
|772
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|986
|No
|752
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|1049
|No
|686
Surveyor Question
Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor
|Yes
|1207
|No
|538
Board Member Kimball School District 1 (3)
|Heather Norberg
|499
|Lanny Little
|800
|Jennifer Griebel
|529
|Albert Hargreaves
|849
|Tom O’Brien
|567
|Chauncey G. Pedersen
|836
City of Kimball Council Member (2)
|Kim Baliman
|529
|Gabriel J. Ingram
|620
|Kathy Porter
|420
|Joette E. Wells
|280
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.