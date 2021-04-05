 Skip to main content
23 Club construction moving smoothly
23 Club construction moving smoothly

23 Club construction moving smoothly

Plans for a renovated 23 Club Baseball complex at the site northwest of Scottsbluff High School. Work on the project began this fall.

 Image courtesy 23 Club Baseball

After the 23 Club raised almost $2 million, 23 Club President Geoff Nemnich told the Scottsbluff City Council on Monday, the club's construction project was moving smoothly.

“We’re planning on having opening night June 1,” Nemnich said.

Nemnich said they’ve received $1,599,155 in cash donations and $227,800 in in-kind donations. The City of Scottsbluff put in the largest amount at $800,000.

“From our early conversations, it was always the base bid package and we had the (alternative) routes planned out,” Nemnich said, referring to 23 Clubs’ different funding plans. “(We’re) down through the fifth alternate at this point.”

One part that still lacks funding is a proposed parking lot remodel. Nemnich said redoing the parking lot costs $56,000, according to an estimate. Nemnich said he was hoping that Scottsbluff Public Schools would payout for that piece. So far, that hasn’t been the case, but Nemnich said he’s optimistic the school district will shell out.

“Everything else at this point is currently either under contract or order or under construction,” he said.

Justin.Garcia@starherald.com

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

