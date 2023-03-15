The Western Community College Area Board of Governors voted to approve three finalists to move forward for consideration for the position of Western Nebraska Community College president at its regular meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The three finalists were selected by the Presidential Search Committee from a field of nine semi finalists after a series of interviews earlier this month. A fourth finalist was selected by the committee, but that application was withdrawn prior to the finalist announcement.

The finalists for the office of president are Samuel (Todd) Brand, Greg Dart and George McNulty.

Brand is the current chief academic officer at Ashland Community & Technical College in Ashland, Kentucky. Prior to that, he was the arts/communications division chair from 2006 to 2019 at Meridian Community College in Mississippi, where he also served as the arts & letters series director from 2014 to 2019.

Dart has been the chief campus administrator at Utah State University Eastern in Price, Utah, since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the vice chancellor of student affairs and enrollment management from 2014 to 2018 and the director of enrollment services from 2012 to 2013. Dart has also held roles as the vice president for student services at Zane State College in Ohio as well as director of admissions, scholarships, and communications and associate professor of communications, both at Snow College in Utah.

McNulty has been the president of Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Michigan, since 2019. He previously served as the vice president of student affairs at Colby Community College in Kansas for six years, as well as the college's acting Title IX coordinator during that time. He has held a variety of roles at higher education institutions including positions as an interim director of financial assistance, coordinator of retentions, student-athlete adviser, Phi Theta Kappa co-adviser, and academic adviser, among others. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Karen Anderson, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said that the difficult and lengthy process of narrowing down the field from its initial 42 candidates was only possible due to the dedication of the committee. The committee included representatives from every stakeholder group at the college.

“Everyone shared honestly, and there was good dialogue," she said. "We had excellent candidates, and it was a pretty grueling week. We have three very viable, excellent candidates coming forward, and I want to thank everyone for their work.”

WCCA Board Chair Lynne Klemke, on behalf the rest of the board members, expressed gratitude to Anderson and the rest of the committee for the many hours spent throughout the search process, which will now be taken over by the board of governors.

“Thank you, Karen, and thanks to the dedicated selection committee that spent a lot of time and effort reviewing candidates,” Klemke said. “We so appreciate your work on behalf of the college.”

As part of the final interview process, each candidate will participate in an open forum on the Scottsbluff campus and meet and greet events on the Alliance and Sidney campuses, where they will have the opportunity to meet with WNCC students, employees and community members. The public is encouraged to attend the forums and the meet and greets.

The open forum with McNulty will be held Monday, April 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The open forum will also be available via livestream at livestream.com/wncc/forum-april3. McNulty's meet and greet on the Alliance and Sidney campuses will be on Tuesday, April 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., respectively.

The open forum with Dart will be held Wednesday, April 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The open forum is also available via livestream at livestream.com/wncc/forum-april5. Dart's meet and greet on the Alliance and Sidney campuses will be on Thursday, April 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m., respectively.

The final open forum with Brand will be held Thursday, April 13, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The open forum is also available via livestream at livestream.com/wncc/forum-april13. Brand's meet and greet on the Alliance and Sidney campuses will be on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m., respectively.

Each of the finalists’ resumes are available to view at wncc.edu/about-wncc/finalists.

The board is expected to announce its final selection for the president position at its next regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. A special meeting will be held earlier that day, starting at 10:30 a.m., to discuss and consider the selection.