911 radio system needs upgrades, but conditions not optimal

Upgrading the county’s communications system will be costly — currently estimated at $7.2 million — but will need to be done in the near future. A lot of work appears to remain to be done to get all entities receiving services through the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center to happen before that is possible, according to discussion at a meeting Monday.
The public first heard about the need for an update to the county’s communications used by law enforcement, fire and even public utilities during a March 8 Scotts Bluff County Commissioners’ meeting. Tyler Rexus, 911 coordinator for the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center, outlined a proposal – and financing options to move replace the center’s aging infrastructure.
However, a county 911 advisory board has been discussing the issue for some time. The 911 advisory board is made up of representatives appointed by entities that have entered into mutual aid agreements with Scotts Bluff County for services to be provided by the consolidated communications center. The board was created after a new interlocal agreement was created in 2013.
During a meeting the county’s 911 advisory board committee Wednesday, Randy Meininger, of Valley Ambulance, explained the history of discussions about the need for upgrades to the radio system .
“About three years ago – maybe a little more than that – we had a discussion about the age of the equipment and that it was going to come to end of life,” he said. “We estimated that we had about five to ten years before we absolutely positively have to do something. We are about three years into that five years.
Timewise, Meinger said, the county is on the right track.
”We know that the system, one way or another, needs to be upgraded. I don’t think anybody disagree with that.”
For Wednesday’s meeting, 911 board representatives were asked to attend the meeting, and to bring an elected or administrative official from their community, to help speed along the process of garnering approval for the project.
However, at least some of the members of that 911 advisory board said they were surprised by communications that set out prices for radios and other equipment, and then asked the entities to make a decision by a May 18 deadline to secure financing.
The May 18 Deadline
Motorola has proposed a financing agreement that would provide a significant discount.
The company set out a deadline of May 18 for a zero to two-year finance agreement, which would allow the county and the participating entities to go up to two years before starting payments on radio purchases. The agreement would also provide a $1.1 million discount. However, Tony Kosiba, a Motorola representative at the meeting, said that the financing proposal is only available for a limited time as costs continue to increase. A second proposal with a June deadline would allow a zero- to one-year finance agreement.
However, as some representatives noted, that’s not exactly how processes work when it comes to government projects. That deadline put a lot of pressure on entities.
Janine Schmidt, Village of Morrill clerk and treasurer, pointed out there would be only 18 days, and one board meeting, for her board to make a decision on the issue.
“We don’t have the time to do this. It’s just too fast-tracked, right now. …. I feel like it’s been a very casual discussion that this was the way we were moving toward, this is what we were going to do, and then all of a sudden, I get this email (an email outlining the estimated costs for radio upgrades for communities) that says, ‘OK, you have until May 18 to figure this out.”
Morrill Village Board Chairman Tony Schuler said the time constraints also made it difficult when not all entities that needed to be involved in decision-making had been communicated with, or felt that they had been adequately communicated with. In Morrill, for example, the Morrill Fire Department is overseen by two board, the village board and the rural board. The rural board provides its own trucks and equipment and its board president has complained about a lack of communication to Schuler and Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Russ Reisig about the project.
“You’re asking right now for somebody to commit to something that they don’t have the answers to,” Schuler said.
Representatives of Lyman and Henry voiced similar complaints. Prior to the meeting, one of the representatives complained to Rexus that the only communities that had adequate communication had been Gering and Scottsbluff.
Emails sent out to city and village officials, as well as department heads, and the May 18 deadline for the financing agreement generated a lot of discussion – even before Wednesday’s meeting. Rexus said a series of meetings had been held with users of the systems – apparently mainly police and fire agencies – to select models and features of radios. Decisions about how many radios would be needed, and models selected, with common for police costing $6,000 and for firefighters in the $8,000 range. Estimated costs ranged from about $3,600 for three radios for McGrew to more than $158,000 for Scottsbluff.
The meeting itself
When introducing the meeting, however, Rexus focused on moving on the plan in the immediate future: “What really needs to happen to move forward is for the elected officials who yield the financial power to purchase anything, enter any type of agreement to actually say yes or no the the project. Are we moving forward with this?”
The consensus of the 911 advisory board and the elected officials at the meeting was that none of the entities were ready to make a decision committing to the project. Some entities, like Scottsbluff and Gering, indicated they wanted to be in or done with the budget process, estimated to be in July to August, before being able to commit financially.
However, attendees at the meeting pointed out that there were still a lot of questions, rather than answers before moving ahead with a plan.
A key issue for the communities involved in an interlocal agreement centered on infrastructure costs for the project, and whether those entities would be responsible for contributing for those costs as well. Rexus mentioned in Scotts Bluff County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday that commissioners needed to make a final decision on whether or not the county would ask for cost-sharing on costs for purchasing a new console for the dispatch center and four radio sites that will be established in the county. Commissioner Mark Harris had been asked to attend, and was present at the Wednesday meeting.
As part of that negotiation process, the agreement calls for Scotts Bluff County to pay for equipment purchased in a $496,000 upgrade and entities agreed to a maintenance fee, paid yearly,. The fee is based on population.
Before entities agreed to the 2013 interlocal agreement, months of negotiations had occurred beforehand with at least some of the key entities. And, not all of the negotiations were smooth with the cities of Gering and Minatare even preparing to go to court and coming to an agreement with Scotts Bluff County on the day that a hearing for an injunction had been scheduled to be heard.
‘The speed of government’
In discussing the need to outline the finer points of the plan between each of the involved entities, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said it took the 911 advisory board and numerous entities about two years to work through moving to the Zuercher system, a records management system used by law enforcement.
He called it “the speed of government,” with board members needing to work through details, working with administrators, administrators taking the discussion points to boards and councils and working through the various aspects of the issues.
Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief and Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers both asked Harris if he expected if the county would ask the entities involved in the interlocal agreement to cost-share on the project and negotiate a new interlocal agreement.
Harris, honestly, answered that he did not know. County commissioners were early in the discussion, he said, and at least one commissioner had suggested that the commissioners should have a work session on the topic.
Basically, the consensus at the meeting was that commissioners needed to make a decision on the finer detail of the infrastructure costs and what it would be asking from the entities.
On the county side, there are also still questions about whether or not the county will qualify for CARES Act funding, which could help with the project, or even funding through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant Program.