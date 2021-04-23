911 radio system needs upgrades, but conditions not optimal

Representatives of Lyman and Henry voiced similar complaints. Prior to the meeting, one of the representatives complained to Rexus that the only communities that had adequate communication had been Gering and Scottsbluff.

Emails sent out to city and village officials, as well as department heads, and the May 18 deadline for the financing agreement generated a lot of discussion – even before Wednesday’s meeting. Rexus said a series of meetings had been held with users of the systems – apparently mainly police and fire agencies – to select models and features of radios. Decisions about how many radios would be needed, and models selected, with common for police costing $6,000 and for firefighters in the $8,000 range. Estimated costs ranged from about $3,600 for three radios for McGrew to more than $158,000 for Scottsbluff.

The meeting itself

When introducing the meeting, however, Rexus focused on moving on the plan in the immediate future: “What really needs to happen to move forward is for the elected officials who yield the financial power to purchase anything, enter any type of agreement to actually say yes or no the the project. Are we moving forward with this?”