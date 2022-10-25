Acreage minimums for ag estates lead to lengthy Gering City Council discussion

During their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, the Gering City Council debated a planning commission recommendation to lower the minimum reserved land of Ag Estate Dwelling Sites (AEDS) from 80 acres to 70 acres.

As City Engineer Annie Folck explained, people are normally required to put in utilities and have everything up to city standards if they want to subdivide their property. This doesn’t make as much sense in an agricultural area, so AEDS allow them to simply have a survey done and meet certain requirements.

However, they still have to have a minimum of 80 acres reserved for agricultural use. Since many farms are originally 80 acres, the planning commission approved during their Oct. 4 meeting to send the ordinance for a 70-acre minimum to the city council.

“In the last few months, we have had certain requests for less than 80 acres. Our code is pretty flexibly written that we can allow and have allowed some of them that are less than 80 acres,” Folk told the council. “Usually it’s just a few acres less, but we have had some requests recently that have had reserved acreages for as low as 45 acres. The discussion has come up with whether or not we should lower that to 40 acres to better suit some of the requests that we’ve had.”

The planning commission had settled on 70 acres to keep agricultural characteristics on the property, maintain a low population density and prevent the well water systems from being overused.

Council member Michael Gillen said he didn’t think the ordinance would solve issues about anticipated city growth.

“I appreciate the work the planning commission did. I just don’t want to be so restrictive … I don’t want to stifle peoples’ ability to develop their properties as they see fit,” he said.

Folck said the goal was to make exceptions rarer. Gillen said he’d like for her to develop maps of areas where future development might be.

Having hard and fast rules in place for those areas would be important, he said, but for areas outside agricultural zones they could be more lenient.

One other speaker at the meeting was Mary Bowman, chair of the planning commission. Typically, she said, people want to pull off just enough property to put a homestead on for financing purposes.

Council member Pam O’Neal asked Bowman if the 70-acre limit would be regulated or if they’d still be dealing with the same situation but with fewer reserved acres. Bowman said setting the reserved acreage minimum at 70 would accommodate the majority of exemptions.

Ultimately, Gillen proposed tabling the ordinance for further staff review. He and council members Dan Smith, Susan Wiedeman, Julie Morrison and Troy Cowan voted in favor of tabling.

Council members O’Neal and Ben Backus voted against it, while councilor Cody Bohl was absent.

There were other issues the board heard about where their votes weren’t so divided. They unanimously approved having Mayor Tony Kaufman sign a lease and agreement, generator interconnection agreement and power purchase agreement with SE Municipal Solar, LLC, otherwise known as Sandhills Energy.

The agreement allows the company to place a 1.4-megawatt solar unit east of the city’s wastewater plant.

“Basically … Gering has to provide the land. We have to provide the system and connection to our system, and then we will in turn purchase that solar at 0.0399 cents per kilowatt. It’ll be a 25-year agreement and there will a 0.5% escalation every year, so the most we would spend for solar in 25 years would be about 4.5 cents per kilowatt,” City Administrator Pat Heath said.

Currently, the city spends a little over 4 cents per kilowatt so it will save them money over time. The facility will provide about 8% of Gering’s daily power at full capacity.

“I just think it’s a great deal for the City of Gering,” Heath concluded.

Additionally, the council heard from Parks and Recreation Director Amy Seiler about revising Monument Shadows Golf Course rates for the Nebraska Golf Passport Program.

“Not only do we get additional rounds of golf on our golf course, but it really impacts our hotels, our restaurants and our community when we’re having people come from across the state,” Seiler said.

The passport program allows golfers to purchase a pass that gives discounted rates at dozens of courses across the state and into neighboring ones. Seiler said they have to include their name and address when signing up for a tee time so the city can track where golfers are from.

That way, they can see if they’re bringing in people from out of the area, instead of just local residents.

“We really feel like this is something that will draw people west. I anticipate us getting some takers on this one,” Seiler added.

Councilors also approved two Keno fund requests. They approved $8,400 to the Gering Merchants Association for their Santa’s Workshop and Holiday Parade, and $5,000 for the Warrior Run race to help veterans and their families.