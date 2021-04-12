Activate Alliance putting together community plan

ALLIANCE — Activate Alliance committee encourages community participation in upcoming Complete Streets learning discussion planned for April 14.

Safer streets are usable by all road users whether they’re driving, riding, walking, bicycling, or rolling. Since not every street can or should be “complete,” such policies call for the needs of all users of all ages to be considered and met when possible.

The Activate Alliance committee is excited to coordinate a Complete Streets learning discussion on Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 -10 a.m. through a virtual platform. Discussion and planning efforts will be specific to the Alliance community. Anyone interested can contact Janelle Visser at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105 or jvisser@pphd.org to register.

Bike Walk Nebraska Executive Director Julie Harris will be leading the interactive learning discussion.

She said “I’m excited to chat with folks in Alliance. I enjoy learning about a community’s issues and goals related to safe streets and hoping to provide information that will spark ideas on how those goals can be achieved.”