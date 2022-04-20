After 8 years in legislature, Sen. John Stinner says goodbye

State Sen. John Stinner said goodbye to the Nebraska Legislature Friday, thanking his family and aides for helping him succeed over his eight years in Lincoln.

“I can tell you that the first time I walked through those glass doors (in 2015) and I looked up and I saw my name on the board, it was a sobering experience,” Stinner said Wednesday on the 2022 Legislature’s final day.

He was “pretty awestruck by it,” he added. “And I remember saying a little prayer to the Lord, saying, ‘Please don’t let me do any harm.’”

He did his best not to during his early years as District 48 senator, when state revenues fell short and budgets had to be cut, the retired Gering banker said.

By contrast, Stinner added, he and the other 48 lawmakers this year were able to “do the most good” in allocating Nebraska’s one-time, $1.04 billion share of federal COVID-19 relief aid.

“So my message today is: Do the least amount of harm and the most amount of good,” the six-year Appropriations Committee chair said to applause in closing his final floor speech.

Stinner, 70, still could find himself back in his State Capitol office if Gov. Pete Ricketts should call a special session later this year. His second and last four-year term expires Jan. 3, 2023.

Five candidates are running for Stinner’s seat, three of whom will be eliminated in the May 10 primary election. District 48 was expanded from Scotts Bluff County to also include Banner and Kimball counties in a 2021 redistricting law.

Stinner, one of 13 term-limited senators recognized Wednesday, began by thanking his wife, Rita. The couple, who have two children and three grandchildren, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in November.

“I don’t know if all of you know this, but in my first year, I traveled back and forth to Gering just about every weekend,” he told colleagues.

“After the first year, my wife looked at me and she noticed that I was starting to sag quite a little bit. And she decided that she would end a very successful and outstanding career” as Western Nebraska Community College’s vocal music director and music department leader.

“I’m eternally grateful for you,” he told Rita. “It’s been a 50-year interesting ride. ... Best business deal I ever made.”

Stinner thanked his past and present personal staff members, as well as his committee staff and the Legislative Fiscal Office for “the work they did this year with two budgets and (sets of) fiscal notes” on lawmakers’ bills.

Serving in the Legislature “has been a broadening experience,” he said. “And after eight years, I can tell you I’m still reading a lot and still learning quite a little bit.”

He never would have gotten to know his fellow senators and the “wonderful people who surround this Legislature” had he not decided to seek the District 48 seat in 2014, he said.

“And, interestingly, two years (after) that, I was elected chair of Appropriations, which I don’t necessarily want to thank you for,” Stinner said to laughter from his colleagues.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who became speaker of the Legislature in 2021, indirectly referred to Stinner’s time on Nebraska’s 1970 and 1971 national champion football teams in his own closing remarks.

“I told him every time he got up with his linebacker voice, ‘Senator Stinner, I think you’re going to get 100%, every dollar” enacted as his committee proposed this year, Hilgers said.

That came to pass, with lawmakers passing both their regular and American Rescue Plan Act budget bills and overriding all the line-item vetoes Ricketts made to the regular bills.

Hilgers called Stinner and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, “two titans in the game” and the best leaders of their respective committees in the Unicameral’s 85-year history.

With their leadership, “we had the greatest year in state history giving money back to taxpayers,” he said.​

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form