Airport board hears updates, approves budget

SkyWest Airlines is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) of its proposed charter service, Western Nebraska Regional Airport director Raul Aguallo told the local airport authority board Wednesday.

Aguallo gave the board an update on the SkyWest Airlines charter service. In March, SkyWest announced it would phase out service to several dozen airports, including Scottsbluff, Kearney and North Platte, citing a lack of pilots. However, in June, the company began plans to resume operations at most of these locations through a new charter service.

SkyWest’s charter service, called SkyWest Charter, is scheduled to begin the new flight plans in the near future, but there is one hold-up.

“The biggest issue right now is it looks like they’re running both corporations with one board of directors and they can’t do that,” according to Aguallo. “So they (DOT) have asked them (SkyWest) to split those up so each company has their own board of director … I think that’s the last step in getting re-approval for this charter service.”

He said, once that is resolved, the timeframe is unknown, but that he expects SkyWest to move quickly. He estimated everything should be finalized by the end of the year.

If the charter service is approved, each flight will be reduced from 50 to 30 seats, though it should still service approximately the same number of passengers per flight.

That was just one discussion at Wednesday’s meeting. The board also approved making MC Schaff the airport’s official engineering firm for the next five years as well. The proposal was the only one the airport received.

“We only had one decision to make to go ahead and approve MC Schaff as our engineer on file with the Nebraska Department of Transportation,” Aguallo said.

Aguallo also informed the board about plans for Airport Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will last from 7 a.m. — 4 p.m. The first 200 guests will receive tickets for a free Kiwanis pancake feed breakfast, as will pilots flying planes at the event and their guests.

The event will take place at the airport. Military planes will be on display, the Emporium Express will sell coffee and tea, and the Experimental Aircraft Association will provide free Young Eagles flights for kids to take their first trip in an airplane.

Aguallo also updated the board on hangar improvements.

“It would definitely improve the aesthetics of the entire facility as a whole. Everything is starting to match. With the new skin and everything, we’re hoping we’ve added another 50 years to the life of the steel structures,” he told them.

He then delivered an update on restroom countertop renovations and a plan to train staff on using drones to deal with any unknown drones which could impact air traffic.

The board approved its 2022-23 fiscal year budget as well. The budget is $4,580,435.88, including all federal projects.