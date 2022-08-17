Airport board talks charter service, boardings

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s board of directors discussed some potential changes to its SkyWest Airlines service during a Wednesday, Aug. 17 board meeting.

In March, SkyWest announced it would phase out service to several dozen airports, including Scottsbluff, Kearney and North Platte, citing a lack of pilots. However, in June, they began plans to resume operations at most of these locations through a charter service.

Airport director Raul Aguallo said a pilot’s union has been trying to block SkyWest from launching its charter service, but that the airline has responded by saying the opposition’s arguments aren’t valid.

“All of what’s going to happen with us here in Scotts Bluff will depend on this charter service for SkyWest. If the DOT accepts it, then we anticipate a recidivism letter that they (SkyWest) will stay (in Scottsbluff).”

Aguallo said Western Nebraska Regional Airport is one of those which have stayed in solid support of SkyWest.

“We would all like for that jet service to stay,” he said.

If the charter service does get approval, each flight will be reduced from 50 to 30 seats, though it should still service approximately the same number of passengers per flight.

Assistant airport director Cheryl Clause provided an updated list of boardings; she anticipated 800 for the month, less than 2021 but more than in 2020. The airport has so far boarded just over 7,000 passengers for the year.

“If we keep on this, we will still make our 10,000 boardings. SkyWest alone will make 10,000 and we will definitely make 10,000 with all boardings added in,” Clause said.

The airport receives funding tied to how many boardings they have each year, with extra incentives for reaching 10,000 passengers. United Express airlines schedules flights, and the flight schedule for September should be the same as for August.

During the meeting, Aguallo also received a special plaque commemorating 20 years of service with the airport. Operations specialist Walt Fraedrich received a similar plaque for his 10 years of service.