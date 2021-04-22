Airport officials looking for rules on drones

An invisible force field protects Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

The geo-fence, as Airport Director Raul Aguallo called it, protects the airport from rogue drones interfering with flights. Drones assembled after a specific date automatically reroute once they enter the airspace.

“Those geo fences for all airports nationwide are built (into the drones),” Aguallo said. “Just like hitting a wall, they bump up against it, and they can’t go in.”

While the space-age technology protects the airport from the unidentified flying drones, airport policies regarding how to handle those incidents remain ambiguous, according to Aguallo. Over the next few weeks, he’s hoping to change that.

“We just need to get something in place to make sure that we’re meeting the FAA requirements for those drones,” Aguallo told the Star-Herald after an Airport Board meeting on Wednesday.

The situation of a drone flying over the airport is not a hypothetical one.