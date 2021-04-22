Airport officials looking for rules on drones

An invisible force field protects Western Nebraska Regional Airport.
The geo-fence, as Airport Director Raul Aguallo called it, protects the airport from rogue drones interfering with flights. Drones assembled after a specific date automatically reroute once they enter the airspace.
“Those geo fences for all airports nationwide are built (into the drones),” Aguallo said. “Just like hitting a wall, they bump up against it, and they can’t go in.”
While the space-age technology protects the airport from the unidentified flying drones, airport policies regarding how to handle those incidents remain ambiguous, according to Aguallo. Over the next few weeks, he’s hoping to change that.
“We just need to get something in place to make sure that we’re meeting the FAA requirements for those drones,” Aguallo told the Star-Herald after an Airport Board meeting on Wednesday.
The situation of a drone flying over the airport is not a hypothetical one.
In January of 2020, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman reported nine calls regarding unidentified drones across the county. Simultaneously, people reported seeing as many as 50 drones in total near the Minatare. Aguallo told the Star-Herald one such sighting occurred at the airport.
Speculation regarding the sighting’s cause reached everything from people spying on missile silos to aliens, drones in WNRA airspace can be a real problem, Aguallo said.
Aguallo, along with much of his staff, attended training on drone regulation this month.
“None of the rules are really changed other than we’re feeling like we need to have some protocols in place,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we’re covering all the variables.”
Aguallo said his staff will have one more training before sitting down to brainstorm policy changes.