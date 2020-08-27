Airport officials: 'Unwelcome' visitor causes $9,000 in damages

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Director Raul Aguallo told board members Wednesday the airport had sustained more than $9,000 in damages to contents earlier this month.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vincent Hernandez, 30, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 14.

Aguallo said it was fortunate the young man didn’t hurt himself or cause more damage to the airport terminal.

On the night of Aug. 13, the man slipped unnoticed into the terminal restroom. Aguallo speculated that the man had been under the influence of narcotics and had passed out in the bathroom.

“When he woke up, the restaurant had closed and locked the doors. He tried to find a way out of the building but didn’t have any luck.”

After getting a water from the machine, he allegedly tore the electronics out of the backs of the vending machines and tore a thermometer sensor off the wall.

Aguallo said airport staff may have seen him in the restroom if they had done a sweep before closing the terminal building.

“We were fortunate because there’s $100,000 of artwork around the terminal, but he didn’t touch any of it, just the vending machines,” he said. “We suffered about $1,800 of damage and I would guess there was another $8,000 in damage to the vending machines.”

The young man was inside the terminal for the remainder of the night, and staff called the county sheriff when the damage was discovered in the morning.