Airport officials: 'Unwelcome' visitor causes $9,000 in damages

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Director Raul Aguallo told board members Wednesday the airport had sustained more than $9,000 in damages to contents earlier this month.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vincent Hernandez, 30, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 14.
Aguallo said it was fortunate the young man didn’t hurt himself or cause more damage to the airport terminal.
On the night of Aug. 13, the man slipped unnoticed into the terminal restroom. Aguallo speculated that the man had been under the influence of narcotics and had passed out in the bathroom.
“When he woke up, the restaurant had closed and locked the doors. He tried to find a way out of the building but didn’t have any luck.”
After getting a water from the machine, he allegedly tore the electronics out of the backs of the vending machines and tore a thermometer sensor off the wall.
Aguallo said airport staff may have seen him in the restroom if they had done a sweep before closing the terminal building.
“We were fortunate because there’s $100,000 of artwork around the terminal, but he didn’t touch any of it, just the vending machines,” he said. “We suffered about $1,800 of damage and I would guess there was another $8,000 in damage to the vending machines.”
The young man was inside the terminal for the remainder of the night, and staff called the county sheriff when the damage was discovered in the morning.
“They were collecting evidence when deputies heard someone grunting just behind them,” Aguallo said. “The sheriff called for backup to make the arrest. Apparently, the man had an outstanding warrant filed against him for domestic violence.”
He said staff is currently doing nightly security sweeps of the terminal building. They are also working to install motion detectors to give them advanced warning of any problems.
During the airport board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aguallo briefed members on a call he had that morning with Nebraska U.S .Senator Deb Fischer’s office.
“The government wants to increase the number of Essential Air Service routes to assure service to more underserved communities,” Aguallo said. “I’m strongly against that move.”
Several years ago when the airport had Great Lakes Aviation as its service provider, flights were always on time and the airline was operating at an annual profit of about $20 million. Within four years of the government imposing more routes on them, the airline declared bankruptcy.
“This is my own opinion, but when a marginally successful airline is forced to fly more routes, it spreads them too thin and they run out of capital,” Aguallo said. “That could happen to SkyWest, our current provider.”
Assistant Airport Director Cheryl Clause shared figures with the board on the number of passengers using Sky West on its Scottsbluff to Denver route.
“Last month, I told the board we should have about 540 boardings for July,” she said. “When the numbers came out, we had 617. If we keep on that track, we should have about 8,000 boardings by the end of the year.”
Clause also said the airport’s property valuation numbers has been received, so staff is ready to present next fiscal year’s budget at the Sept. 9 board meeting.
Aguallo also reported that one of the airport’s improvement projects that have been in the works for some time has been approved.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved a complete rehab of the airport’s crosswind runway 5-23, as funds become available.
Because Western Nebraska Regional is a diversionary airport, it gets heavy jets landing on a regular basis. A crosswind runway gives larger planes a safe way to land.
“We should have discretionary funding for next year, so we’re moving ahead with the engineering agreement,” Aguallo said. “The FAA wants that in place before releasing funds.”
The FAA also agreed to keep the 5-23 runway at its current length of 7200 feet and 100 feet wide.
Estimated cost for the runway is about $6.5 million, with the airport picking up 10% of the tab.
