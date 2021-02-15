Alliance City Council calls emergency meeting; takes no action on finalist

The Alliance City Council took no action regarding Jim Thomas’ status as a finalist for Alliance city manager in an emergency meeting called Monday.
The sole agenda item was consideration to revoke Thomas’ interview, but no city council members made a motion one way or the other. That means Thomas’ interview, scheduled for Thursday, will take place as expected, Mayor Mike Dafney said.
Thomas was terminated from his most recent job in the beginning of February, according to newspaper reports. He also faced a claim of harassment at Claremount, Oklahoma, where he resigned in July 2020 and two lawsuits alleged harassment at previous positions. While both lawsuits were later dismissed, residents from Claremore wrote letters to the city of Alliance and shared those letters with the Star-Herald, citing allegations as patterns of Thomas’ behavior.
The council went into executive session just minutes after the meeting started at 5 p.m. Mayor Mike Dafney said no action was made at the end of the more than 30-minute deliberation.
Dafney said Thomas applied in both hiring rounds and had been a “top pick” for much of the city council members, but there were some concerns raised by city staff in the first round.
“His experience and years of city government just looked good and he had the backbone to get things done,” Dafney said.
Dafney said when Thomas applied again in the second round, his experience was a top factor in consideration for a finalist.
Dafney deferred questions about what prompted the meeting to the city’s attorney, who was not reached for comment Monday evening.
Most recently, Thomas had been serving as the interim city manager in Dewey-Humbolt, Arizona. On Feb. 2, The Dewey-Humbolt Town Council eliminated the contract with the third-party firm that hired him to the city in a 4-3 vote, as first reported in the Prescott Valley Tribune. That removed Thomas from the position, 26 days before his contract ended. The termination was effective immediately and the city council gave no cause. The city is required to pay Thomas through Feb. 28, which is the end date for his contract.
Thomas called the firing a “mystery to me,” saying he worked there less than 90 days and had applied for the city manager position. New Dewey-Humboldt Mayor John Hughes called Thomas “a victim in this,” adding that he “never had any problems,” with Thomas as interim city manager.
“As the mayor, I still can’t give you an answer as to why they terminated him, because they haven’t given anyone any answers for that,” Hughes said.
Vice Mayor Karen Brooks said she had “no comment” when asked if Thomas was fired for cause and deferred all comment to the city’s attorney, who did not respond to request for comment.
CLAREMORE
In July of 2020, just weeks after his contract to serve at Claremore, Oklahoma, was renewed again, Thomas resigned as city manager.
He characterized his resignation as the next step after serving under two mayors and 19 city council members.
“It just comes to a point in public management where you feel like, you know, I’ve taken the community as far as I can. And it’s just time for a change,” Thomas said about Claremore. “I had some critics, you know in Claremore that probably wore on me a little bit too.”
However, the Claremore City Council held two separate meetings in January, according to the Claremore Daily Progress, listening as at least 10 citizens speak about concerns from water quality to Thomas’ responses to posts on Facebook. Claremore Fire Department union president Ty Burnett said there were continued safety problems at the fire department.
Thomas received a $173,106.11 settlement after his resignation, which had a buyout clause providing a 12-month severance payment.
In a video of the July 6 meeting to approve the settlement, Mayor Bill Flanagan thanked Thomas for his eight years, citing success in saving the city money, adding infrastructure and enhancements.
“On behalf of myself and the city council, thank you,” Flanagan said.
Immediately after, Ward II Councilman Justin Michael said there was a possible investigation into Thomas for harassment, asking for executive sessions to be opened about allegations into Thomas.
“I suggest we suspend (Thomas) until we can do a full investigation on any allegations before we consider a settlement,” Michael said.
“Michael, you can’t go into personnel matters, because they’re confidential under state law,” City Attorney Bryan Drummond said during the meeting.
Michael was the sole vote against the settlement payment.
Thomas described the incident contrary to what was seen in the video when asked about it by the Star-Herald, claiming that Michael was wrong.
“There is no truth to that statement at all. I am not aware of any hostile work environment or anybody accusing me of intimidation,” he said.
Thomas added that he did not comment at the time, saying that newspaper reports sensationalized the meeting.
“What is sexy is one city councilman out of nine, raises an issue,” he told the Star-Herald. “The city attorney says, ‘That is not correct. There is no investigation, Justin Michael, you’re out of bounds.’ Did you see that on Channel Six? No, you didn’t. It doesn’t fit the story, people like sex. And if the story isn’t sexy, they’re not going to watch it.”