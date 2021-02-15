Alliance City Council calls emergency meeting; takes no action on finalist

Dafney said when Thomas applied again in the second round, his experience was a top factor in consideration for a finalist.

Dafney deferred questions about what prompted the meeting to the city’s attorney, who was not reached for comment Monday evening.

Most recently, Thomas had been serving as the interim city manager in Dewey-Humbolt, Arizona. On Feb. 2, The Dewey-Humbolt Town Council eliminated the contract with the third-party firm that hired him to the city in a 4-3 vote, as first reported in the Prescott Valley Tribune. That removed Thomas from the position, 26 days before his contract ended. The termination was effective immediately and the city council gave no cause. The city is required to pay Thomas through Feb. 28, which is the end date for his contract.

Thomas called the firing a “mystery to me,” saying he worked there less than 90 days and had applied for the city manager position. New Dewey-Humboldt Mayor John Hughes called Thomas “a victim in this,” adding that he “never had any problems,” with Thomas as interim city manager.

“As the mayor, I still can’t give you an answer as to why they terminated him, because they haven’t given anyone any answers for that,” Hughes said.