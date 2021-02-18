Alliance City Council interviews finalists for city manager position

“I found, for better or worse, that incremental change over time is effective change. That’s long-term,” Hecksel said.

Hecksel said investing in a culture change means building functional teams over time by removing barriers, and isn’t entirely top-down.

“Changing the culture is empowering people to do their best,” he said. “And giving them the opportunities to do just that.”

Thomas said that change starts at the top and “leading by example.”

“I’ve been known to pick up trash for the city hall, I’ve been known to shovel snow in front of city hall, I’ve been known to get the leaf blower out around city hall,” Thomas said. “I think whatever we can do as leaders, there’s no job too dirty.”

Thomas said that style of leadership builds confidence in employees.

Council member Annora Bentley asked how each would deal with staff disagreements to managerial decisions.

Hecksel said he encourages department heads to speak up before a large decision is made, or even afterward he said, despite the difficulty or embarrassment of that mistake.