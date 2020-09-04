Alliance city council names joint interim replacements for city manager

The Alliance City Council appointed two city employees Friday to replace in interim former City Manager Jeff Sprock, who resigned Tuesday.
Mayor Mike Dafney said City Clerk Tarrah Johnson and Finance Manager Randy Waggener have the necessary experience.
“Both Finance Director Waggener and City Clerk Tarrah Johnson feel like they are the best people to fill this interim, and I would agree,” Dafney said during the special city council meeting.
Dafney said their appointment would save the city money.
A severance agreement signed on Tuesday between Sprock and the city agreed to pay him four months of gross salary and all accrued and unused vacation pay. Waggener said that means about $10,000 per month to Sprock. Hiring a full time interim manager “would nearly double those payments” during the severance payout, he said.
Dafney said city policy recommends a 5% increase for pay for current city employees filling interim positions.
Dafney said the interim hiring situation could be reassessed in three to four months, but currently applications will be accepted and reviewed and a full time interim or someone to fill the vacancy could be hired.
The special meeting lasted less than 10 minutes. There was little discussion from council members as the mayor and Waggener explained the financial rational behind the appointment.
Dafney recommended the 5% increase in pay for both plus an additional $750 bonus for Johnson, which the city council approved.
At the end of the meeting, Council member Ryann Reynolds read a prepared statement, which opened by thanking Sprock for his time at Alliance.
“This council, in collaboration with Jeff Sprock, has come to the early realization that we both are growing in different directions,” she said. “It is a pleasure for me to be part of a council that has a relationship with a city manager that allows us to take a proactive approach to potential incapability, rather than a reactive approach to an already developed problem.”
Reynolds ended the statement by wishing Sprock luck. She declined to further clarify the statement.
Sprock held the position in Alliance for just over a year, taking over full time in March 2019 from then-City Manager Rick Kuckkahn. Before that, Sprock was the city administrator in Mitchell for about three years after nearly a decade with the North Platte Natural Resources District.
In an interview, Dafney said the usual tenure for city managers is six years.
Dafney reiterated the separation was mutual when the Star-Herald asked why Spock’s departure was immediate.
“The manager and I have been in discussion for a few months, about things that the job entailed and where we were at,” he said. “It was just sort of a mutual thing that he thought he wanted to look somewhere else profession-wise.”
He said it was better to have a complete break than keep Sprock on in an interim period.
“If you got other ideas about what you want to do, it’s better to just make that break,” Dafney said.
After the meeting, Dafney approached the Star-Herald, and said being a municipal manager in a full-service city is hard work.
“It’s a tough job, they serve at the pleasure of the council,” he said. “Any day of the week, with three votes, they’re gone.”
Sprock, when reached by phone Friday, declined to comment.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.