Alliance city council names joint interim replacements for city manager

The Alliance City Council appointed two city employees Friday to replace in interim former City Manager Jeff Sprock, who resigned Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Dafney said City Clerk Tarrah Johnson and Finance Manager Randy Waggener have the necessary experience.

“Both Finance Director Waggener and City Clerk Tarrah Johnson feel like they are the best people to fill this interim, and I would agree,” Dafney said during the special city council meeting.

Dafney said their appointment would save the city money.

A severance agreement signed on Tuesday between Sprock and the city agreed to pay him four months of gross salary and all accrued and unused vacation pay. Waggener said that means about $10,000 per month to Sprock. Hiring a full time interim manager “would nearly double those payments” during the severance payout, he said.

Dafney said city policy recommends a 5% increase for pay for current city employees filling interim positions.

Dafney said the interim hiring situation could be reassessed in three to four months, but currently applications will be accepted and reviewed and a full time interim or someone to fill the vacancy could be hired.

The special meeting lasted less than 10 minutes. There was little discussion from council members as the mayor and Waggener explained the financial rational behind the appointment.

Dafney recommended the 5% increase in pay for both plus an additional $750 bonus for Johnson, which the city council approved.

At the end of the meeting, Council member Ryann Reynolds read a prepared statement, which opened by thanking Sprock for his time at Alliance.