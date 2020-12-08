Alliance City Manager search in limbo

Before that, Skiles was city manager in Blackwell, Oklahoma, for six years; and Concordia, Kansas, between 2007 and 2008. He was a city administrator for Eureka, Kansas, from July 2006 to November 2007. Before that he held the same position in Kiowa, Kansas, for three years. According to his resume, he has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Oklahoma in Stillwater and a master’s degree in administrative studies from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

Seth Sorensen

Sorensen was not reached Monday for comment. Sorensen also interviewed for the position at the City of Scottsbluff last week. He was born and raised in Blythe, California, went to the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 2006 for civil engineering. He worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for four years, leaving in 2010.