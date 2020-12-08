Alliance City Manager search in limbo

The year 2020 has been turbulent — least of all because five Panhandle cities have been searching for city manager replacements while navigating the pandemic.
Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney told the Star-Herald Monday the community's search closed at the end of October, and the city council had interviews with three candidates. However, the process stalled.
“We are kind of at a standstill right now,” he said.
The City of Alliance started looking for a new city manager in September, after the abrupt departure of Jeff Sprock, who held the position for a little over a year. Currently, City Clerk Tarrah Johnson and Finance Manager Randy Waggener are filling the position in the interim. Local officials said finding a chief executive for the city of about 8,000 people is a top priority despite the challenges nationally and locally.
Last week, the city council interviewed three candidates in-person at a special meeting Wednesday, following video-conference interviews. Those three interviewees were Mark Skiles, who most recently was city manager in Clinton, Oklahoma; Seth Sorensen, the current city administrator for Pecos, Texas; and Scott Meszaros, who most recently worked as city manager of Seward, Alaska.
Dafney said the council held another special meeting Thursday, Dec. 3.
“We discussed a lot of things, we couldn’t really decide, so we’re in limbo here,” he said.
Dafney said he anticipates a decision, one way or another, before the next meeting on Dec. 15.
“Depending on whether we reach out to one of the three we had in here, or start over, we just haven’t made that decision.”
Dafney said the city did not hire a consulting firm and is doing the search in-house.
Mark Skiles
Skiles, when reached by phone Monday, declined to comment for the story saying it would be “inappropriate to comment without official comment from the mayor of Alliance.” The candidate, has spent nearly two decades in municipal positions, 17 years in a city manager/administrator position. Skiles held a position in Clinton, Oklahoma, a city of more than 9,100 people for six years until his sudden resignation in May.
According to an article by local radio station, KECO, the city council accepted his resignation and allowed him to use accrued sick time until his final day in August.
KECO said no reason was given for Skiles’ resignation but mentioned a disagreement between council and Skiles at a May 5 meeting. According to meeting minutes, there was a disagreement on municipal authority to re-open city buildings closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before that, Skiles was city manager in Blackwell, Oklahoma, for six years; and Concordia, Kansas, between 2007 and 2008. He was a city administrator for Eureka, Kansas, from July 2006 to November 2007. Before that he held the same position in Kiowa, Kansas, for three years. According to his resume, he has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Oklahoma in Stillwater and a master’s degree in administrative studies from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
Seth Sorensen
Sorensen was not reached Monday for comment. Sorensen also interviewed for the position at the City of Scottsbluff last week. He was born and raised in Blythe, California, went to the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 2006 for civil engineering. He worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for four years, leaving in 2010.
Sorensen has a decade of experience in municipal administration and spent the last three years as the city administrator for Pecos, Texas, a city with just over 10,200 people. His municipal career started in Centralia, Illinois, where he was the director of public works until March of 2012, when he took a similar job in Kilgore, Texas. He stayed on as public works director until May 2017, when he became assistant city manager in Pecos. He served as an interim city manager until October 2017, when he was given the full position.
Scott Meszaros
Meszaros has 15 years in municipal positions and spent eight years in city manager positions.
Meszaros was fired in October from his position in Seward, Alaska, after 18 months on the job, according to an article from Alaska Public Media KDLL-Soldotna. Seward Mayor Christy Terry did not give reporters the reason Meszaros was terminated from his position, citing employee confidentiality.
“Clearly, we’re at a key juncture for Seward and we just need to have the right person that fits our community at the helm,” she said.
Seward saw four interim and acting managers just in 2018, before Meszaros was hired.
In an interview Monday, Meszaros called turnover “volatile and explosive” at the city.
“We have 98 full-time employees here, and in my time here, I hired 50 people if that tells you the nature of turnover,” he said.
Meszaros said he was not given a reason for his termination.
“So it’s been frustrating because a lot of the state delegates and people who know Seward say, ‘You should sue them’ or do something,” he said.
In that position, he oversaw between 98-150 employees, depending on the season, and oversaw a budget of $58 million.
He spent seven years in Meeker, Colorado, as town manager.
Meszaros was town clerk in Monument, Colorado, for seven years, where he was a council members for two years before that. He had experience as a grant administrator in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and served as the occupational therapy clinic manager for the U.S. Navy from 1994 until 2000. Meszaros has a bachelor’s in sports medicine from Colorado State University in Pueblo and a master’s in public administration from Troy State University in Alabama.
The next regular meeting of the Alliance City Council will be held at 5 p.m., Dec. 15.
