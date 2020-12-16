Alliance City Manager search starts over

The search for a city manager for the city of Alliance will begin again, and no offer will be made to the three finalists interviewed two weeks ago, Mayor Mike Dafney told the Star-Herald Wednesday.

Dafney said the position will no longer have a deadline but will be “open until filled.”

“This way, say we get four off the bat, and if we like someone, we’ll be able to Zoom an interview in open session and if we like them, bring them in right away,” he said. “

He said he felt constrained by the deadlines, since they had 16 to 20 applications in the first couple of weeks, but couldn’t pursue interviews right away, and candidates got offers to other jobs.

City Councilman John McGhehey said in an interview that the council all agreed with the plan to keep the position open, saying it offered the council a better chance to move quickly.

The City of Alliance started its search in September, after the abrupt departure of Jeff Sprock, who held the position for a little over a year. Currently, the position is jointly staffed by City Clerk Tarrah Johnson and Finance Manager Randy Waggener. Local officials said finding a chief executive for the city of about 8,000 people is a top priority despite the challenges nationally and regionally.