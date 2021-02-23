Alliance council offers candidate Jeff Hecksel city manager post

“It just made me more comfortable with Mr. Hecksel and I think he would be a good fit for our community and offer us something that we would really appreciate,” McGhehey said.

Council member Annora Bentley then asked if McGhehey would amend his motion to allow for additional negotiation, without a wage cap and McGhehey accepted.

Mischnick said he was 80% for Hecksel but “not quite there,” and said the council could take their time on this decision for another candidate.

“I think we’re making this decision a little out of fear,” Mischnick said, participating in the meeting over speakerphone.

Mayor Mike Dafney said he felt good about the council’s decision. He said the other candidate was qualified as Thomas had 26 years of experience at nine municipalities. The council did receive emails from multiple people from Claremore, Oklahoma, asking them not to hire Thomas, citing an alleged investigation into harassment during his 2020 resignation, which Thomas has denied. Thomas’ third-party interim contract to run the city of Dewey-Humboldt was terminated 26 days before the contract’s end in early February, and the city still has not given a reason.