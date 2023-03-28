ALLIANCE — A state tire amnesty grant will enable the city of Alliance to partner again with Keep Alliance Beautiful and Nebraska Department of Roads to offer free tire recycling to Box Butte County residents.

This year’s event will be held at the Alliance landfill at 1441 Kansas St. from Friday, March 31, through Friday, April 21. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Since staff met its limit quickly last year, this year drop-offs will be allowed according to this schedule:

— Two-axle vehicles only March 31-April 7.

—Four-axle vehicles only April 7-April 14.

— Open to all April 14-April 21.

This year’s event is limited to Box Butte County residents only. There will be no charge for tires for the public during this time. No tires will be accepted from participants who have accepted fees to accumulate tires. Tires must be removed from their rims before being accepted. Amnesty will be discontinued after the city's qualified limit has been reached.

The city of Alliance received increased funding this year from the grant through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which will allow collection of an estimated 800 tons, compared with the 500 tons staff were able to collect last year.

For more information about this event, contact landfill staff at 308-762-2705.