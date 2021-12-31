Alliance judge hears cases with Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN — Nebraska District Court Judge Travis P. O’Gorman of Alliance, Nebraska, was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Dec. 3.

O’Gorman heard arguments in Nieveen v. Tax 106, a case where Legal Aid of Nebraska argues that a woman was denied her property rights.

He sat in place of Justice Stephanie Stacy, who was recused from the case. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

The Dec. 3 oral arguments can be viewed on the Court’s archive: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/courts/supreme-court/oral-argument-archive