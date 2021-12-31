 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance judge hears cases with Nebraska Supreme Court
0 comments

Alliance judge hears cases with Nebraska Supreme Court

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alliance judge hears cases with Nebraska Supreme Court

(L to R) Justice Jonathan Papik, Judge Travis O’Gorman, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Justice William Cassel, Justice Jeff Funke, and Justice John Freudenberg with Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman participating via video conferencing. Arguing before the Court is Mark T. Bestul. Recording Court arguments is Nate Dobbs.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LINCOLN — Nebraska District Court Judge Travis P. O’Gorman of Alliance, Nebraska, was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Dec. 3.

O’Gorman heard arguments in Nieveen v. Tax 106, a case where Legal Aid of Nebraska argues that a woman was denied her property rights.

He sat in place of Justice Stephanie Stacy, who was recused from the case. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

The Dec. 3 oral arguments can be viewed on the Court’s archive: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/courts/supreme-court/oral-argument-archive

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News