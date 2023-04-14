The Alliance City Council will consider the resignation of Mayor Michael Dafney during its meeting Tuesday.

Dafney issued a press release Friday, announcing that he has submitted his resignation.

In an emailed resignation letter, Dafney referred to "recent and continued actions" by an Alliance staff member, "unpleasant conversations" and "what I perceive as a lack of respect for protocol, and procedural rule on many fronts" as the reasons for his immediate resignation. The Star-Herald is not naming the staff member until it's able to get comment. The resignation letter was not included in the Alliance City Council's packet for its upcoming meeting, but the Star-Herald obtained the public record through a request made to Dafney.

Dafney concluded his letter, saying "I wish you well as you continue to serve the citizens of Alliance."

Dafney has served on the Alliance City Council for almost 23 years, first being elected to the council in 1998 and serving until 2006. During that time, he served for 10 years as the city's mayor. He ran again in 2018 and was just re-elected in 2022.

During his time, he outlined in a bio, he has represented Alliance with the the Nebraska League of Municipalities on legislative committees and its executive board, on the Nebraska Highway Rail Advisory Committee as a board of director of the Heartland Expressway Association and in various other positions. He grew up in Alliance and served for 41 years as a locomotive engineer, retiring from Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2011, and also overseeing his family's real estate business.

Alliance is a city administrator form of government, therefore the post is elected by a vote of the council. However, the agenda for the Alliance City Council meeting doesn't include an agenda item for the council to name new officers to the post. Currently, Brian Mischnick serves as vice mayor, according to the City of Alliance website.

A resolution to be considered by the council outlines that the council will declare a vacancy and accept applications from registered voters to fill the seat until a new councilmember is appointed in the November 2024 election. Dafney's term was slated to expire in December 2026.

An agenda and materials are online at cityofalliance.net. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Alliance Learning Center, located at 1750 Sweetwater Ave.