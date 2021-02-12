Alliance picks two finalists for city manager position

The City of Alliance will interview two candidates Thursday, Feb. 18, for the city manager position. The responsibilities are currently shared between the finance manager and city clerk.
The search to replace Jeff Sprock, who abruptly resigned in September, has stretched into five months. The city rejected the first slate of three finalists in December. The city did not hire an outside agency, but is conducting the search in-house, according to Mayor Mike Dafney.
Dafney said in a phone call he was “excited about seeing the two finalists” for in-person interviews and tours of the city. As a full-service city, Alliance needs a manager to know about the airport, electric, water and roads, while managing a $46 million dollar budget and around 100 employees.
One candidate, Jeff Hecksel, 60, is the current county administrator at Hood River County, Oregon. It’s a county with more than 23,000 people and a budget of $37 million. He started his career in public administration in 1985 while in graduate school at Arizona State University, and started as an assistant city manager for Forest Grove, Oregon in 1986. He was hired as the city manager for Monmouth, Oregon, in 1998, where he stayed until 2004. He took a similar position in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where he stayed for 11 years.
The second candidate, Jim Thomas, 60, is currently serving as the interim town manager in Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona.
Thomas started his career in municipal administration as the joint city manager/city recorder in Roy, Utah, in 1995, which he held for two years. He took a similar position in Forest Park, Illinois, until 2000. He then went to be village manager at Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. From 2002 to 2003 he was the city manager for Sterling, Colorado, then was the town manager for Old Orchard Beach, Maine, for five years. In 2008, he took a position as town manager at West Warwick, Rhode Island, a position which he held for three years. From 2011 to 2012, he was the town administrator and chief procurement officer for Kingston, Massachusetts. For the next eight years, he served as city manager for Claremore, Oklahoma, which has a budget of $83 million and a population just over 18,753 people.
The Star-Herald will have a more detailed story about the two candidates in an upcoming edition next week.