Alliance picks two finalists for city manager position

Thomas started his career in municipal administration as the joint city manager/city recorder in Roy, Utah, in 1995, which he held for two years. He took a similar position in Forest Park, Illinois, until 2000. He then went to be village manager at Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. From 2002 to 2003 he was the city manager for Sterling, Colorado, then was the town manager for Old Orchard Beach, Maine, for five years. In 2008, he took a position as town manager at West Warwick, Rhode Island, a position which he held for three years. From 2011 to 2012, he was the town administrator and chief procurement officer for Kingston, Massachusetts. For the next eight years, he served as city manager for Claremore, Oklahoma, which has a budget of $83 million and a population just over 18,753 people.