ALLIANCE – During the system wide power outage on Sunday, May 21, the City of Alliance is anticipating running the generators at Third and Cody. The generators will supply power along Third street from Hwy 385 east to Flack Avenue. Some essential businesses will have power; however, everyone should prepare to be without power from 1 to 9 p.m.
This outage is to install new hardware on the switch that feeds the City of Alliance, and is essential for the long term health of the system.
For more information, contact Electric Superintendent Kirby Bridge, 308-762-1907.