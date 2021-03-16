Angela Dillman named county assessor

Angela Dillman has spent nearly two decades in the Scotts Bluff County Assessor’s Office, and now, she’ll head it.
The Scotts Bluff Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Dillman to the position after she led the office in the interim after the abrupt resignation of Amy Ramos at the end of January.
Ramos joined the assessor’s office in 2000 and worked there for several years, three of them as deputy. Ramos then left for a private company, but was appointed to the position to fill an unexpired term in 2005, and re-elected every four years since 2006. In her letter, she cited her health and family as reasons she stepped down from her position.
Commissioners cut it close to the statutory deadline to fill vacancies within 45 days, appointing Dillman just four days before the deadline.
Human Resources Director Lisa Rien told commissioners Dillman was the sole qualified candidate for the position, opened in February and closed at the beginning of March.
“She is very interested, very capable of taking on the position and I would recommend that you would appoint her to the position,” Rien said.
Commissioner Mark Harris, who worked with Rien to find a replacement for the county assessor, told the others that the appointment would only span to the end of Ramos’ term, which has about a year and a half left.
“This is a choice that we’re making on an elected official, which is unusual, but then the public will make a decision as to what they want,” Harris said.
Harris remarked on Dillman’s 19 years in the office, saying he was confident she could handle the position, citing her work as deputy assessor.
“Her qualifications and credentials certainly were impressive and we looked at them and felt comfortable,” he said.
Dillman said she is working to make sure the county finishes the property assessment rolls which need to be delivered to the state by Friday.
“I’m excited. It’s a lot of work, but I’m looking forward to it,” Dillman said Tuesday, adding that she is considering to run for the position in 2022.