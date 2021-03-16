Angela Dillman named county assessor

Angela Dillman has spent nearly two decades in the Scotts Bluff County Assessor’s Office, and now, she’ll head it.

The Scotts Bluff Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Dillman to the position after she led the office in the interim after the abrupt resignation of Amy Ramos at the end of January.

Ramos joined the assessor’s office in 2000 and worked there for several years, three of them as deputy. Ramos then left for a private company, but was appointed to the position to fill an unexpired term in 2005, and re-elected every four years since 2006. In her letter, she cited her health and family as reasons she stepped down from her position.

Commissioners cut it close to the statutory deadline to fill vacancies within 45 days, appointing Dillman just four days before the deadline.

Human Resources Director Lisa Rien told commissioners Dillman was the sole qualified candidate for the position, opened in February and closed at the beginning of March.

“She is very interested, very capable of taking on the position and I would recommend that you would appoint her to the position,” Rien said.