Annual Pre-Legislative Breakfast set for Nov. 23

For more than two decades, the Pre-Legislative Breakfast held by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce has connected local residents with their government representatives. This year’s event will feature State Sen. John Stinner and Gov. Pete Ricketts as well as an early-morning buffet.

It will take place at the Scottsbluff Country Club on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The event is scheduled to last from 7:30 - 9 a.m. “It’s just a complete legislative briefing...trying to keep interested people informed about what’s happening,” Stinner said. “This is the opportunity to listen to the governor and get his perspective on the state.”

Stinner, who represents District 48, is a regular guest at the breakfasts. He has been invited every year he’s been in office. Ricketts is a less common visitor, as his schedule often conflicts with the event. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley usually attends in his stead.

The breakfasts are hosted the Chamber Government Affairs Committee. Currently, Dawne Wolfe and Bill Boyer are its co-chairs. While diners eat their buffet meals, the pair will introduce Stinner and then Ricketts. The senator and governor will each present on some of their accomplishments over the last year and what their constituents can expect for the next legislative session.