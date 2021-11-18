Annual Pre-Legislative Breakfast set for Nov. 23

For more than two decades, the Pre-Legislative Breakfast held by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce has connected local residents with their government representatives. This year’s event will feature State Sen. John Stinner and Gov. Pete Ricketts as well as an early-morning buffet.
It will take place at the Scottsbluff Country Club on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The event is scheduled to last from 7:30 - 9 a.m. “It’s just a complete legislative briefing...trying to keep interested people informed about what’s happening,” Stinner said. “This is the opportunity to listen to the governor and get his perspective on the state.”
Stinner, who represents District 48, is a regular guest at the breakfasts. He has been invited every year he’s been in office. Ricketts is a less common visitor, as his schedule often conflicts with the event. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley usually attends in his stead.
The breakfasts are hosted the Chamber Government Affairs Committee. Currently, Dawne Wolfe and Bill Boyer are its co-chairs. While diners eat their buffet meals, the pair will introduce Stinner and then Ricketts. The senator and governor will each present on some of their accomplishments over the last year and what their constituents can expect for the next legislative session.
Stinner said the governor will likely detail how coronavirus relief money would be spent. Stinner himself said some of the focus would be on building a new state penitentiary. Money has been allocated, but not yet appropriated, to begin construction on such an endeavor. He said he also wanted to see the state’s rainy day fund fully funded.
When they have finished their presentations, Stinner and Ricketts will answer questions from the audience. Anderson said around 50 people, mainly business owners and their employees, had bought tickets. Registration for the breakfast ended on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
However, it’s not the last time the Chamber will be in touch with politicians. The government affairs committee will take their yearly trip to Lincoln on Feb. 1 - 2. They usually hold conference calls with Stinner every other Thursday during the legislative session after their trip. “This year we’re doing Zoom,” Karen Anderson, the Chamber’s executive director, said. ”It’s one of the many things we learned during the pandemic.”
This way, the committee can stay up to date with how things are shaping up in the state’s capital. But the meetings have additional uses, as well.
Anderson said the senator uses this connection to gauge how Chamber members feel about various issues. “Let’s say Stinner needs some input from the constituents out here. Sometimes he’ll contact us and say, ‘Hey Karen, can you find out what they think about this?’ So we do a blast out to our membership...and send it directly to Stinner.”
The meetings themselves offer more opportunities for politicians to learn some of their constituent’s ideas. It gives everyday people the chance to meet with legislators they might otherwise never get the chance to.