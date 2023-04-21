“It’s the will of the people,” Sheriff Mark Overman told the Star-Herald this week after the passage of a bill that will allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

After senators approved LB 77 Wednesday, the Star-Herald reached out to Scotts Bluff County law enforcement for their first impressions after passage of the law. Initially, when Sen. Tom Brewer began efforts to pass a bill that would allow so-called constitutional carry, some law enforcement organizations throughout the state had expressed concerns. However, Overman, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and Gering Police Chief George Holthus indicated that most of those concerns were largely addressed before the bill’s final approval this week.

Overman admitted that he had some concerns about changing state laws on concealed carry, and he had talked in the past with Brewer, of Gordon, who introduced a bill each session over a seven-year period. After amendments to LB 77, the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association supported the bill, and Omaha and Lincoln police unions and the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska took a neutral stance on the bill. Police chiefs in Omaha and Lincoln continued to oppose the bill, as well as the mayor of Omaha and its city council. Some law enforcement leaders across the state took a “wait-and-see” approach, not speaking publicly for or against the bill.

“The concerns (addressed during the session) were raised mostly by Lincoln and Omaha,” Overman said. “But, you know, I think the concerns I have has to do with such a small portion of our population,” He said his concerns were about “the people that we (law enforcement) deal with, especially the violent ones. But we deal with them all the time anyway.”

Changes to allow ”constitutional carry” — which references some gun rights advocates’ belief that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit — had wide public support, especially in western Nebraska, Brewer and other western Nebraska senators said. Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

“We’re sworn to uphold the law, and we don’t get to vote for the law,” Overman said. “That’s our elected representatives. This is really strongly supported by the people in Nebraska, particularly in western Nebraska.”

The bill has been presented to Gov. Jim Pillen, who is expected to sign it into law next week. However, it will not take effect until September, which Holthus said law enforcement officials appreciate so that they can review the law and get questions answered.

The law does mean some changes. The definition of concealed carry has been updated in LB 77, addressing a nuance in the Nebraska Concealed Handgun Permit Act that some supporters said made it possible for people to get cited or arrested for actions such as simply wearing a jacket while carrying a handgun. Language in LB 77 specifies “if any part of the handgun is capable of being seen or observed by another person, it is not a concealed handgun.”

Persons who are prohibited from possessing a firearm, such as felons and minors under the age of 21, continue to be prevented from carrying a concealed weapon under LB 77.

People will still be required to undergo background checks to purchase a handgun. Those who do carry a concealed gun also may choose to still go through the permitting process, which can be an advantage for those traveling to states that offer reciprocity for persons who have obtained a concealed carry permit. A survey of emails from concealed carry instructors in the state continued to remind people that a concealed carry permit may be required to receive reciprocity in some states.

Property owners can still disallow concealed weapons on their property.

With the changes, Overman and Spencer both theorized that more property owners may post such notices. When concealed carry laws first passed in the state, Overman said, many businesses posted them, but over time, they have not been as prominent.

On its website, the Nebraska State Patrol has an example of a sign recommended as a “conspicuous notice.” It shows a handgun surrounded by a red circle with a slash through it and notice that carrying a concealed handgun is prohibited. The sign and recommendations are under the FAQ section for concealed carry on the patrol’s website, bit.ly/3UU8eLb.

LB 77 prohibits counties, cities or villages from passing laws that “regulate the ownership, possession, storage, transportation, sale or transfer of firearms or other weapons, except as expressly provided by state law.” That provision applied to Lincoln and Omaha, whose concealed carry laws were largely decried for being more stringent than state statute regarding concealed carry.

Scottsbluff and Gering both have ordinances on their books, in place since 2008, that prohibit people from carrying firearms into city-owned or -leased facilities.

Holthus said he believes that ordinance will stand, under the same provisions that allow property owners to post that they disallow concealed carry. Spencer agreed, but both chiefs indicated that legal staff would be reviewing the ordinance. Spencer, who also acts as city manager for the City of Scottsbluff, said the city would likely take the opportunity to review all weapons-related ordinances to make sure they are in compliance.

Also, concealed weapons will continue to be prohibited in places previously listed in state statute. Those places include law enforcement stations, government meetings, banks, churches, schools, hospitals and businesses that derive more than half of their total income from the sale of alcohol, to name a few. Employers can also continue to prohibit employees from carrying a concealed handgun on site or in vehicles on their property.

Persons who do carry a concealed weapon continue to be required by law to notify law enforcement or emergency personnel that they are carrying a firearm.

For law enforcement, protocols of approaching every traffic stop with caution are already standard. Spencer said law enforcement officers approach all traffic stops and situations as if weapons may be involved, until they can make a determination or assess for potential threats.

Overman said, “When we’re stopping a car, we don’t know who’s driving. ... You err on the side of caution. It’s a routine thing.”

One advantage to the permitting process is training, which helped to ensure that gun owners who choose to conceal carry were doing so responsibly, Spencer said.

To hold a concealed carry permit, applicants must complete an approved course. In that training, nuances of concealed carry laws and legalities are among the topics covered, as well as a proficiency test. Though the chiefs acknowledged the testing requirement is not at a standard that ensures someone is a true marksman, it did offer some standards to ensure proper gun handling.

Spencer said some concerns expressed by police organizations were addressed by enhanced penalties in some cases, for example, if someone were carrying a concealed handgun while in the commission of specific crimes, such as domestic violence, assaults or theft.

“I really liked our process because it did provide the training and the education,” Spencer said. If people do consider carrying, he said, “I would encourage anybody that’s going to carry concealed to find an instructor and take that training, become familiar with the laws pertaining to weapons, self-defense, everything.”