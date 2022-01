KIMBALL - The City of Kimball offices and Landfill will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 17.

The Landfill will be open for normal hours on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Kimball Public Library will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

GERING - The Scotts Bluff County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.